Niagara announces contract extension for men's basketball coach Greg Paulus

Greg Paulus has received a contract extension that runs through the end of the 2026-27 season, the school announced Wednesday.

"It is an honor to be the head men's basketball coach at Niagara University," Paulus said in a statement released by the athletic department. "I am humbled by the commitment and support from President Rev. James J. Maher C.M. and Associate VP for Athletics Simon Gray. Our program has made great improvement the past three years, and we will continue to enrich the lives of our student-athletes on and off the court to make Niagara University, the community, and alumni proud."

Niagara did not announce terms of the contract, other than its length.

Paulus initially agreed to a contract extension through the 2024-25 season in October 2020, after his first season as Niagara's coach.

Paulus is 40-52 in four seasons. The Purple Eagles are 5-5 and 1-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season, and host Binghamton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Paulus took over as Niagara's coach on an interim basis in October 2019, replacing Patrick Beilein, who never coached a game for the Purple Eagles. Paulus was elevated to head coach in November 2019, and led Niagara to a 12-20 record that season. The Purple Eagles were 9-11 in the MAAC, and won a game in the MAAC Tournament for the first time in three seasons after they beat Marist in the first round.

At the end of his first season, he was awarded the Joe B. Hall Award, which is given annually to the top first-year coach in NCAA Division I college basketball.

Paulus is the third coach at Niagara who has received a contract extension this month. Niagara announced a contract extension for women's basketball coach Jada Pierce on Dec. 7, then announced a contract extension for hockey coach Jason Lammers on Dec. 14.

