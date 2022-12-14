Niagara announces contract extension for hockey coach Jason Lammers

Niagara hockey coach Jason Lammers has received a contract extension that runs through the end of the 2026-27 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Lammers is 72-98-20 in six seasons as coach of the Purple Eagles. Niagara is 9-5-2 so far this season and fourth in the Atlantic Hockey Association (5-5-2). The Purple Eagles have also received votes this season in the two major college hockey polls, the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and the DCU/USCHO Division I poll.

"As a staff and organization, we believe that the Purple Eagle hockey culture is the best in the country because of the investment, participation, and behaviors of the student-athletes who believe in NU," Lammers said in a statement released Wednesday by Niagara. "We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy of the past and present Purple Eagles as people, students, and players." ​

The Purple Eagles resume the season Dec. 30-31 with a two-game series at Miami (Ohio).

Lammers has led Niagara to the Atlantic Hockey final four twice, including an berth in the AHA championship game in 2018-19. Lammers has also coached multiple all-conference selections, including 2018-19 AHA Rookie of the Year and national Rookie of the Year runner-up Ludwig Stenlund.

"Jason's presence behind the bench not only strengthens our team, but he also fills a leadership role within the hockey community in our region," Simon Gray, Niagara's vice president for athletics, said in a statement. "Jason and his staff have consistently recruited excellent hockey players who are, more importantly, scholar athletes that understand their role in making a positive contribution to our region."

The announcement by Niagara of Lammers' contract extension comes a week after it announced a contract extension for women's basketball coach Jada Pierce, which will run through the 2025-26 season.