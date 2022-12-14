Niagara announces contract extension for hockey coach Jason Lammers

Niagara hockey coach Jason Lammers has received a contract extension that runs through the end of the 2026-27 season, the school announced Wednesday.
Lammers is 72-98-20 in six seasons as coach of the Purple Eagles. Niagara is 9-5-2 so far this season and fourth in the Atlantic Hockey Association (5-5-2). The Purple Eagles have also received votes this season in the two major college hockey polls, the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and the DCU/USCHO Division I poll.
"As a staff and organization, we believe that the Purple Eagle hockey culture is the best in the country because of the investment, participation, and behaviors of the student-athletes who believe in NU," Lammers said in a statement released Wednesday by Niagara. "We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy of the past and present Purple Eagles as people, students, and players."
The Purple Eagles resume the season Dec. 30-31 with a two-game series at Miami (Ohio).
Lammers has led Niagara to the Atlantic Hockey final four twice, including an berth in the AHA championship game in 2018-19. Lammers has also coached multiple all-conference selections, including 2018-19 AHA Rookie of the Year and national Rookie of the Year runner-up Ludwig Stenlund.
"Jason's presence behind the bench not only strengthens our team, but he also fills a leadership role within the hockey community in our region," Simon Gray, Niagara's vice president for athletics, said in a statement. "Jason and his staff have consistently recruited excellent hockey players who are, more importantly, scholar athletes that understand their role in making a positive contribution to our region."
The announcement by Niagara of Lammers' contract extension comes a week after it announced a contract extension for women's basketball coach Jada Pierce, which will run through the 2025-26 season.