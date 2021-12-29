Niagara and Canisius men's, Niagara women's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

The weekend became abbreviated for the Niagara men's and women's basketball teams.

The Niagara athletic department announced Wednesday that two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games will not be played due to Covid-19 protocols in opposing programs.

Niagara's scheduled men's game Sunday at Manhattan has been postponed. The Purple Eagles, though, are still scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Friday at Quinnipiac.

Niagara's scheduled women's game Saturday at Siena has been postponed. On Tuesday, Niagara announced its scheduled game Thursday at Rider was called off due to Covid-19 protocols in Rider's program.

The Niagara women are now scheduled to resume their season Jan. 8 at Canisius.

The Canisius men's program announced that due to Covid protocols within its program, games at St. Peter's on Friday and at Siena on Sunday will not be played as scheduled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.