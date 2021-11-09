Niagara and Bona women win hoops openers

The 3-point shooting of senior Ally Haar and the all-around play of former Cardinal O'Hara stars Angel and Aaliyah Parker helped the Niagara women erase a 48-29 third-quarter deficit in an 81-71 victory over Loyola of Maryland on Tuesday in the season opener at the Gallagher Center.

Haar was high scorer in the game with 22 points. Six of her seven baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc, and four were in the third quarter when Niagara rallied and took the lead on an old-fashioned three-point play by senior Maddy Yelle. Freshman Aaliyah Parker contributed 11 points, six rebounds and three assists to the victory. Angel Parker, a junior, had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Outscored 24-9 from the 3-point line, the St. Bonaventure women offset that with a dominant 46-26 rebounding performance and defeated Robert Morris 61-53 in their season opener at the Reilly Center.

Graduate transfer Nikki Oppenheimer led Bona with 13 points. Erie Adams, a junior transfer from Wichita State, and junior I'yanna Lops each had eight points. Senior Tori Harris led the rebounding effort with seven.

