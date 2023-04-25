George Halcovage III, the new University at Buffalo men's basketball coach, will earn an annual base salary of $325,000, as part of a five-year contract, according to a term sheet obtained by The Buffalo News through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Halcovage's contract began March 30, 2023, and runs through March 29, 2028.

In addition to his annual base salary, Halcovage will earn additional compensation of $100,000 in his first season as head coach, a total that will increase by $10,000 each year through the 2027-28 season, and tops out at $140,000 for 2027-28.

Halcovage's annual compensation for the first four seasons of his contract will be $425,000 from March 30, 2023 to March 29, 2024; $435,000 for 2024-25, $445,000 for 2025-26 and $455,000 for 2026-27. His total annual compensation for the 2027-28 season will be $465,000.

The salary pool for UB's support staff totals $425,000; that staff includes assistant coaches Calvin Cage, Hamlet Tibbs and Jake Presutti, director of basketball operations Tim Saunders and video coordinator Jack Fitzpatrick. Individual salaries or compensation terms were not immediately available for each staff member.

The contract term sheet also outlines bonus structures for Halcovage, if the Bulls meet regular-season win thresholds, make the NCAA Tournament or the National Invitation Tournament, or win the Mid-American Conference regular-season or tournament championships.

Halcovage would receive a bonus of $10,000 if UB has at least 20 regular-season wins, or $15,000 if UB has at least 24 regular-season wins.

If UB wins the MAC Tournament championship, Halcovage receives a bonus of $30,000 and a $30,000 bonus pool for his staff. If UB wins the MAC regular-season championship, Halcovage also receives a bonus of $30,000 and a $30,000 bonus pool for his staff.

If UB shares the MAC regular-season championship but is the No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament, Halcovage receives a bonus of $15,000, plus a $15,000 bonus pool for his staff.

If UB qualifies for the NCAA Tournament as an at-large selection, Halcovage receives a $25,000 bonus and a $25,000 bonus pool for his coaching staff, plus cumulative bonuses for each round the Bulls advance to. If UB plays in the NIT, Halcovage receives a $5,000 bonus and a $2,500 bonus pool for his staff, plus cumulative bonuses for each round the Bulls advance to.

Halcovage's buyout structure starts at $750,000, if he terminates the contract before March 29, 2024. That buyout drops to $600,000 if he leaves between March 30, 2024, and March 29, 2025, then to $450,000 if he leaves between March 30, 2025, and March 29, 2026. It then decreases to $300,000 if he leaves between March 30, 2026, and March 29, 2027, then drops to $150,000 in the final season of his contract.

If UB is to fire Halcovage without cause, his severance would be $950,000 if he is fired before March 29, 2024. That payout drops to $800,000 if he is fired between March 30, 2024, and March 29, 2025; to $700,000 between March 30, 2025, and March 29, 2026, and then to $600,000 between March 30, 2026, and March 29, 2027. It then decreases to $400,000 in the final year of the contract.

Halcovage's base salary is $25,000 more annually than the base salary for Jim Whitesell, who coached the Bulls from April of 2019 until UB announced his firing on March 11. Whitesell earned an annual salary of $300,000, with additional annual compensation of $100,000, according to his contract extension, signed in June of 2021.

UB also owes Whitesell $500,000 as part of his separation agreement, according to a termination letter obtained by the News.