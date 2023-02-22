The University at Buffalo football program’s new coordinators and assistant coaches will make a combined $365,200 in annual salary, a decrease of $64,700 among the same positions in 2022.

DJ Mangas, UB’s new offensive coordinator, will earn an annual salary of $145,000, and special teams coordinator Robert Wright will earn $85,000. Bryan Applewhite, UB’s new running backs coach, will earn $52,000 and Holman Copeland, its new defensive backs coach, will earn $83,200.

Mangas replaced Shane Montgomery, whose 2022 salary was $163,200. Montgomery parted ways with the program in January. Wright replaced Chris White, who took the same position at Memphis. White's 2022 salary at UB was $100,200. Applewhite replaced Greg Knox, who is now a senior offensive analyst at Mississippi State; Knox's salary was $90,000. Copeland replaces Rod Ojong, who is now a defensive backs coach at Charlotte; Ojong's salary was $76,500.

The Buffalo News obtained salary information through Freedom of Information Law requests. USA Today reported in December that UB had an assistant coaches salary pool of $984,940.

UB announced the hirings of its new football assistants and coordinators on Feb. 7. Spring football practices are scheduled to begin in mid-March, but the athletic department has not announced a date for the start of practices or for UB’s annual spring game.