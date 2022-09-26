New faces, new energy as UB men's, women's basketball teams start preseason practices

LaQuill Hardnett compares the first day of basketball practice to preparing for the first day of school.

You pick out your new gear for the season. You get the sense of giddiness as you approach the gym. You see your old friends and familiarize yourself with new faces. There's some nerves, and there are a lot of new faces this season in the University at Buffalo men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“It feels different than my first three years,” said Hardnett, a forward on the UB men’s basketball team. “It’s a brand-new group of guys so everybody is still learning. Before, we had a lot of vets, and now we’re on a new journey. It feels a lot different.”

Monday was the first day of preseason practices for men’s and women’s basketball teams at UB, Niagara and Canisius; St. Bonaventure’s men’s and women’s programs begin preseason practices Tuesday. Prior to this week, college basketball programs could only train for eight hours a week during the offseason. Between now and the start of the season, teams can train for up to 20 hours a week.

The bottom line: It’s more time for coaches to work with players, whether it’s emphasizing defense or the value of variety at the perimeter, or demanding constant chatter during a three-hour practice, as new UB women’s basketball coach Becky Burke did during her first preseason workout at Alumni Arena.

“The goal is to have more time with these guys,” Burke said. “We have so much to do and to put in. I told them, ‘we’re starting a little bit behind the eight-ball, just because it’s a brand-new staff.’ It’s not just a brand-new staff with a whole team of returners. It’s a brand-new staff with an entirely new team. You’ve got two things working against you, in that aspect, in terms of the amount of ground we have to cover.

“An hour, four times a week was not enough for us. We went three hours today because we need the reps, we need the time and that cohesiveness to build. You can’t rush it.”

The UB men and women open the regular season Nov. 7 with a doubleheader at Alumni Arena. The UB women host Canisius at 5 p.m. and the men host Colgate at 7 p.m.

“Now, you know the games are coming, and you’ve got six weeks to really put it all in and get it together,” UB men’s coach Jim Whitesell said. “It’s gives you the next phase. We break it down to the spring, summer, and early fall, and now, you’re on a go. This is the phase where you have a lot of fun as a coach. You teach a lot, but you’re going to see a lot of progression.”

The UB women have nearly an entire new roster, save for guard Jazmine Young and forward Ramatoulaye Keita, after Burke replaced Felisha Legette-Jack as head coach in April.

“We’re all new and none of us have played under Coach Burke before, except one of our teammates (Chellia Watson, who played for Burke at USC Upstate),” said Re’Shawa Stone, a guard who transferred to UB from Division II Glenville State.

“The challenge of it is not knowing what to expect. It’s a whole new coaching staff, not just the head coach, and it’s knowing there are drills we won’t be familiar with, but it’s something we’re going to overcome.”

For the UB men, their first three-hour practice began with sideline-to-sideline sprints, and continued with ball-handling and skill drills using black, weighted basketballs. UB also ran drills in breakout groups inside UB’s practice gym, then focused on defensive drills inside the perimeter, which fit into a specific point of emphasis for Whitesell, UB’s fourth-year men’s coach.

“Defense will take care of the ball,” Whitesell said. “Those are two things you’ve got to do if you’re going to be any good. You’ve got to take care of the ball, you’ve got to defend and rebound. That’s been a big point of emphasis as we’ve built up.”

Stone is one of 10 new players on the UB women’s roster, and Hardnett is one of five returning players on the UB men’s roster, which also includes nine new players.

Like the UB men and women, the rosters of the Niagara, Canisius and St. Bonaventure men’s programs underwent significant turnover, due to transfers and to graduation, so the preseason is also about bringing personalities together, both for returning players and for new players and coaches.

“With all the new players, I just try to help everyone when they need help, lead in all the drills,” Hardnett said. “I know everything that Coach is going to do, and we’ve been together for four years. I try to set the example, walk the walk.

“Our goal is to get everyone on the same page, and get everyone caught up in our system.”

The first practice, though, is usually the toughest.

At the end of the women’s practice, Burke gave her team some encouragement – and a new goal.

“Good practice today,” Burke told the Bulls, as they circled around her at center court of Alumni Arena. “Let’s do better tomorrow.”