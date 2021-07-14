NCCC's Gabrielle McDuffie invited to junior college basketball showcase event

Niagara County Community College guard Gabrielle McDuffie has been selected to take part in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Weekend, July 29-31 at Clayton State University in Atlanta.

The event features 40 of the top returning junior college women’s players in the country with the 40 players divided into four teams for a day of practice and two days of games.

NCCC has previously been represented by Paige Emborsky in 2019, and Alaina Forbes was selected last year but the event was canceled because of the pandemic.

McDuffie, who had more than 1,700 career points at Olmsted, averaged team high of 18.1 points and 11.4 rebounds in 11 games as a freshman as NCCC won its third consecutive Region III championship. She was named to the Region III Division II first team and was named to the NJCAA Division II All-American second team by World Exposure Report.