Niagara County Community College went scoreless for more than 8 minutes in the fourth quarter and lost 56-47 to Bryant and Stratton-Wisconsin in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament Tuesday in Port Huron, Mich.

The Thunderwolves, seeded 11th, trailed 42-39 to enter the fourth quarter and Faith Alessandra’s three-pointer tied the score at the 9:31 mark.

Aichata Ballo made a jumpshot at 8:25 to cut the score to 46-44. Bryant and Stratton, the sixth seed, went on a 10-0 run to lead 56-44 as NCCC did not score again until a free throw with eight seconds remaining in the game.

NCCC was held to eight points in the quarter and 3 of 22 from the field and 1 of 9 from three.

Ashlynn Johnson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Thunderwolves (28-4), who entered the tournament ranked No. 20 in the nation and on an 11-game winning streak. Ashley Tucker (Kenmore West) added nine points and five rebounds and Alessandra has seven.

NCCC moves to the consolation bracket and a matchup with Catawba Valley Community College (Salisbury, N.C.) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.