The Niagara County Community College women’s basketball team remained alive in the NJCAA Division II tournament with a dramatic 68-59 victory in overtime against Catawba Valley Community College in a consolation round game in Port Huron, Mich.

The Thunderwolves (29-4) trailed by 19 points in the first half, but held Catawba to just 15 total points in the second half.

NCCC cut the lead to three at 43-40 midway through the third quarter and trimmed the advantage to two at 53-51 with about five minutes remaining. The Thunderwolves tied the game at 53-53 on a layup by Faith Alessandra with 2:07 remaining.

A pair of free throws by Catawba Valley’s Rylie Hogg led to a 55-54 advantage with 1:09 left. Ashlynn Johnson’s free throw with 13 seconds remaining tied the score. Catawba Valley missed a jumper at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The teams traded points early in the OT, but NCCC took a 61-59 lead on a layup by Aichata Ballo with 2:09 remaining. NCCC scored the final seven points to close out the game.

Ballo finished with 31 points on 11 of 23 shooting from the field and added eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Johnson had 12 points, and Alita Carey-Santangelo added 11.

NCCC is off Thursday and plays again at 11 a.m. Friday against an opponent to be determined.