NCCC outlasts Herkimer for NJCAA baseball regional title

Niagara County Community College outlasted two-time defending champion Herkimer College 11-10 on Sunday night to win the NJCAA Region 3 baseball title and a berth in the Division III national tournament.

Scottie O’Bryan singled with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth to give NCCC the victory over the host Generals. Herkimer had scored in the top half of the inning to tie the game at 10.

Herkimer forced a second game in the final round with an 18-9 triumph earlier Sunday, but coach Matt Clingersmith’s Thunderwolves came back for the clinching victory at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls.

Trent Wasserman went 3 for 4 and Cal Brazier was 2 for 3 with an RBI double for NCCC in the first game.

The NJCAA Division III national tournament will start May 29 in Greeneville, Tenn.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.