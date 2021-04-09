 Skip to main content
NCCC men's basketball team to play for berth in national tournament
NCCC men's basketball team to play for berth in national tournament

  • Updated
NCCC-overview-Gee

An aerial view of the Niagara County Community College campus.

 Derek Gee

The Niagara County Community College men’s basketball team moved to the NJCAA Division II East District championship game with an 83-67 victory against Lackawanna College on Friday night in Branchburg Township, N.J.

NCCC, the No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded Garrett College (McHenry, Md.) at 5 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the national tournament, which begins April 20 in Danville, Ill. Garrett beat host Raritan Valley, 101-74, to advance.

On Friday, Lamar Lovelace had 18 points to lead NCCC (11-3). Justin Hendrick added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Jamond Jones (Middle Early) also had 11.

The NCCC women play Lackawanna College at noon Saturday in the East B championship game, with the winner advancing to the national tournament April 20-24 in Port Huron, Mich.

