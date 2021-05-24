 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCCC is fourth seed, draws St. Cloud Tech for NJCAA baseball opener
0 comments

NCCC is fourth seed, draws St. Cloud Tech for NJCAA baseball opener

Support this work for $1 a month
NIAGARA NCCC BASEBALL Clingersmith

NCCC men's baseball coach Matt Clingersmith, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. 

 Derek Gee

As the No. 4 seed, Niagara County Community College will face No. 5 St. Cloud Tech at 8 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III baseball championship tournament in Greeneville, Tenn.

The Thunderwolves (30-9), the North District champions, will face St. Cloud Tech (25-4), the North Plains District representative, in the last of four games on opening day. No. 6 Coastal Bend (Texas), the South District champion, will face No. 3 Oakton Community College, one of the two at-large teams in the tournament in the 9:30 a.m. opener at Pioneer Field, home of Walters State. No. 2 seed Tyler, Texas (36-12), the other at-large team, will face Rockingham, N.C. (27-14), the Mid-Atlantic District champion at 1 p.m.

No. 1 seed Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester (34-4-1), winner of the North Atlantic District, will face Owens, Ill. (35-13) of the Great Lakes District at 4:30 p.m.

This will be NCCC’s sixth trip to the national tournament under coach Matt Clingersmith and the first since 2017 when it finished second to Tyler, which won its fourth championship. The Thunderwolves also were national runner-up to RCSJ Gloucester in 2012.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News