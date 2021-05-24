NCCC is fourth seed, draws St. Cloud Tech for NJCAA baseball opener

As the No. 4 seed, Niagara County Community College will face No. 5 St. Cloud Tech at 8 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III baseball championship tournament in Greeneville, Tenn.

The Thunderwolves (30-9), the North District champions, will face St. Cloud Tech (25-4), the North Plains District representative, in the last of four games on opening day. No. 6 Coastal Bend (Texas), the South District champion, will face No. 3 Oakton Community College, one of the two at-large teams in the tournament in the 9:30 a.m. opener at Pioneer Field, home of Walters State. No. 2 seed Tyler, Texas (36-12), the other at-large team, will face Rockingham, N.C. (27-14), the Mid-Atlantic District champion at 1 p.m.

No. 1 seed Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester (34-4-1), winner of the North Atlantic District, will face Owens, Ill. (35-13) of the Great Lakes District at 4:30 p.m.

This will be NCCC’s sixth trip to the national tournament under coach Matt Clingersmith and the first since 2017 when it finished second to Tyler, which won its fourth championship. The Thunderwolves also were national runner-up to RCSJ Gloucester in 2012.

