NCCC defeats ECC to advance to NJCAA Region 3 baseball final

Niagara County Community College advanced to Sunday’s final round of the Division III NJCAA Region 3 baseball playoffs with a 10-3 victory over Erie Community College on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls.

Coach Matt Clingersmith’s Thunderwolves will meet the winner of Saturday night's elimination game between ECC and two-time defending region champion Herkimer Community College, the host team.

Sophomore left-hander Ryan Peterson (Nichols) pitched the complete nine innings for the victory, striking out 10. He allowed nine hits.

Andrew Fairbrother (Williamsville North) homered twice for NCCC, driving in four runs. Scottie O’Bryan had two hits including a home run for the winners and freshman Cal Brazier went 3 for 5 with a home run.

It was NCCC’s fourth win in five games against ECC this spring.

Both NCCC and ECC advanced with first-round wins on Friday. NCCC routed Finger Lakes Community College, 14-6 after ECC had triumphed over Herkimer, 6-4, behind the four-hit pitching of Connor Desiderio (Maryvale) and Dylan Morehouse (Williamsville East).

Herkimer eliminated Finger Lakes, 10-0, in an elimination game on Saturday.