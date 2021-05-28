NCCC baseball will begin national title bid on Saturday night

It's unusual to face a familiar opponent when you reach the national stage of a tournament in an organization as far-flung as the National Junior College Athletic Association. However, Niagara County Community College's baseball team (30-9) will know a little about its first opponent, St. Cloud Tech (25-4), when they play at 8 p.m. Saturday in the NJCAA Division III tournament in Greeneville, Tenn.

It's the last of four first-round games on opening day of the tournament on Saturday at Pioneer Park in Eastern Tennessee, about 250 miles from Nashville.

NCCC will make its sixth appearance in the national finals under coach Matt Clingersmith. The Thunderwolves have finished as the tournament runner-up twice (2012 and 2017) but never have won it.

St. Cloud Tech and NCCC split two games in 2020 in the RussMatt Invitational Tournament in Lake Myrtle, Fla. Ryan Peterson (Nichols), who is scheduled to start the tournament opener for NCCC, lost to the Cyclones in one of those games and St. Cloud shortstop Erik Holloman, who its batting .408 with a team-leading eight home runs, was in the lineup against NCCC in both.

Peterson, a 6-foot-4-inch lefty from Orchard Park, was not recruited by Division I colleges during his career at Nichols, where he also played basketball.