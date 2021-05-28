NCCC baseball will begin national title bid on Saturday night

It's unusual to face a familiar opponent when you reach the national stage of a tournament in an organization as far-flung as the National Junior College Athletic Association. However, Niagara County Community College's baseball team (30-9) will know a little about its first opponent, St. Cloud Tech (25-4), when they play at 8 p.m. Saturday in the NJCAA Division III tournament in Greeneville, Tenn.
It's the last of four first-round games on opening day of the tournament on Saturday at Pioneer Park in Eastern Tennessee, about 250 miles from Nashville.
NCCC will make its sixth appearance in the national finals under coach Matt Clingersmith. The Thunderwolves have finished as the tournament runner-up twice (2012 and 2017) but never have won it.
St. Cloud Tech and NCCC split two games in 2020 in the RussMatt Invitational Tournament in Lake Myrtle, Fla. Ryan Peterson (Nichols), who is scheduled to start the tournament opener for NCCC, lost to the Cyclones in one of those games and St. Cloud shortstop Erik Holloman, who its batting .408 with a team-leading eight home runs, was in the lineup against NCCC in both.
Peterson, a 6-foot-4-inch lefty from Orchard Park, was not recruited by Division I colleges during his career at Nichols, where he also played basketball.
"He didn't want to play D-3 or walk on at a D-1 school," Clingersmith said of Peterson's decision to go the junior college route, hoping for a Division 1 scholarship.
It paid off for Peterson and Chad Gartland, another NCCC starting pitcher. Both have signed with George Mason in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Power pitcher or finesse and control artist?
"Ryan is a mixture of both," Clingersmith said. "He's a bulldog. He's got great control and gets his fastball up there to 89 or 90 but he has great offspeed pitches, too. As our captain, he led this team all year."
Peterson has 67 strikeouts and only 13 walks in 67 innings of work. He had a complete game in all seven of his starts this spring.
Gartland, a freshman right-hander from Irondequoit, has a 6-2 record as the No. 2 starter.
One NCCC player who has a chance to be selected in the MLB draft next week is center fielder Scottie O'Bryan, from Jamesville-DeWitt High in the Syracuse area.
O'Bryan, 6 feet, 1 inch and 195 pounds, has credentials. According to Clingersmith, veteran scout Bob Miske of Buffalo sees O'Bryan as a five-tool prospect. The sophomore leads the nation with 35 stolen bases and is No. 3 with a .487 batting average. He has 56 hits, including 14 doubles, 37 RBIs and 49 runs scored. He shows power potential with his six home runs, which is tied for the team lead with Cal Brazier.
O'Bryan, a three-sport high school athlete who also pitched at Jamesville-DeWitt, began college at Siena but played sparingly as a freshman before transferring to NCCC. He is expected to announce his commitment to VCU in the Atlantic 10 this week.
Freshman Andrew Fairbrother (Williamsville North) is second on the team in batting average at .427.
Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, which has won this tournament seven times, is the No. 1 seed and will face Owens, Ill. No. 2 seed is five-time winner Tyler, Texas, which will meet Rockingham, N.C., on opening day.