Matt Clingersmith earned his 600th career victory Tuesday as the Niagara County Community College baseball team remained alive in the NJCAA Division III World Series with a 7-1 victory over St. Cloud Tech in Greeneville, Tenn.

Clingersmith, a Niagara Falls native, is in his 17th season at NCCC and has a career record of 600-213-1.

On Tuesday, the Thunderwolves stayed alive behind Andrew Bench’s complete game with six strikeouts. Bench (5-0) scattered eight hits over nine innings and walked one.

NCCC (44-6) scored three runs in the first and two in the third. Andrew Stillinger (Niagara Wheatfield) drove in a run with a single in the first and Matthew Procopio had a two-run single for a 3-0 lead. In the third, Procopio drove in another run with a double and Owen Stevenson had an RBI single for a 5-0 edge.

The Thunderwolves got two in the eighth on singles by Mitchell Holtz (Akron) and Stillinger.

NCCC continues in the elimination round at 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday against Northern Essex (Haverhill, Mass.).

Cross to run Southern

Hamburg native Michael “M.C.” Cross has been named the 10th commissioner of the Southern Conference, the league announced. He will begin in his new role July 1.

Cross has more than 30 years experience in college athletics. He has served as the managing director for communication and policy for the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics since January.

He previously worked at Penn State, Bradley and Princeton and began his career at Michigan.

Daemen addition

Soccer forward Kian Nasrin, an All-ECIC selection two years ago at Williamsville East, will return home to play for Daemen.

He spent his freshman season at Tiffin University.

Niagara home opener

Niagara announced its men’s basketball opener will be Nov. 11 against Bucknell at the Gallagher Center.

Gilmore to retire

Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, said he’ll retire after the 2024 season and expects to turn the program over to longtime assistant Kevin Schnall.

Gilmore has led the Coastal Carolina baseball program for the past 28 years. His team is seeded 10th nationally in the NCAA Tournament and will host a four-team regional starting Friday.