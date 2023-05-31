The Niagara County Community College baseball team was eliminated from the NJCAA Division III World Series with a 9-8 loss to Northern Essex in Greeneville, Tenn.

The Thunderwolves (44-7) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second by Northern Essex scored fifth in the bottom of the inning and four in the third for a 9-2 advantage. Only two of Northern Essex’s nine runs were earned and it only managed five hits in the game.

NCCC fought its way back with single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh and two in the eighth but were unable to tie. The Thunderwolves had the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth. A double play scored a run and a single scored the runner from third before a strikeout ended the threat.

The Thunderwolves got the tying run to second base in the ninth inning, but couldn't score.

Nick Schulz (Frontier), Alex Minnehan and Alex Procopio each had three hits in the loss. Schultz drove in three runs.