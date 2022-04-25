Moving pieces: Why pace of transfer portal could pick up this week

The news of Jaren Holmes’ departure from the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team came late Friday night, and a day later, the guard confirmed he will enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Bonnies.

The program didn't waste time finding a replacement, though. Guard Daryl Banks III announced Sunday he will transfer to Bona after three seasons at Saint Peter’s. And Monday, Marcus Hammond ended more than a month of speculation as to his next destination, when the former Niagara guard announced he will join Notre Dame as a graduate transfer.

The moves were part of a busy stretch for transfers to leave or join Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball programs, and expect a flurry of last-minute movement this week because the deadline for athletes in fall and winter sports to enter the transfer portal without having to sit out a season, unless they are granted a waiver that provides immediate eligibility, is Sunday.

In all, at least 20 players from Big 4 men's teams and at least 10 players from Big 4 women's teams have entered the portal as of 8 p.m. Monday, either confirming their transfer or having it reported by various outlets. Additionally, at least 13 men and two women from Big 4 programs have yet to announce their next destinations.

According to Stadium, more than 1,250 men’s basketball players who were on scholarship this past season are in the transfer portal.

The NCAA on Monday released a dashboard that displays Division I transfer portal data for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years. Of the 1,692 men’s basketball players who entered the portal in 2020-21, 63% transferred to NCAA schools.

According to The Athletic, as of April 12, 1,143 women’s basketball players were in the transfer portal following the 2021-22 season.

According to NCAA data, of the 1,134 women’s basketball players who entered the portal in 2020-21, 63% transferred to NCAA schools.

Here’s a look at some of the recent movement – and moves that could come soon – among Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball players who have entered the transfer portal or have joined Big 4 schools.

University at Buffalo

New UB women’s coach Becky Burke continues to fill a roster that was depleted by transfers out of the school with incoming players, including Kiara Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Tonawanda who is a Cardinal O’Hara graduate. UB announced Johnson's transfer Monday.

She was a second-team All-Western New York selection in 2018, played for two seasons at Eastern Michigan and for one season at Towson, but did not play last season. Johnson averaged 4.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 76 games in three seasons with Eastern Michigan and Towson.

Dyaisha Fair entered the transfer portal March 28, but has not yet announced her transfer destination. Fair, a guard who was fourth in the nation in scoring last season (23.4 points per game), recently posted on her social media accounts that she has visited Baylor and South Carolina, the defending national champion.

Three women's players -- guard Georgia Woolley, forward Saniaa Wilson and guard Cheyenne McEvans -- have followed former UB coach Felicia Legette-Jack to Syracuse.

On the men's side, Tra’Von Fagan, a forward who played for UB for the last four seasons, will transfer to UMBC, according to CBSSports.com.

Canisius

Canisius is dipping into the portal and the junior-college ranks to replenish its lineup, after five players from the 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal.

The Griffs added Tre Dinkins on Sunday. The 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 15.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34 games this season for Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He joins Jamir Moultrie, a 6-1 guard from Kennesaw State, and Sarion McGee, a 6-8 forward who has played at Grambling and Logan CC in Carterville, Ill.

Of the five who entered the portal, two will head to new programs: Malek Green will enroll at Youngstown State, and, according to multiple reports, Armon Harried will transfer to Binghamton.

Niagara

Hammond is among five Purple Eagles who have entered the portal, and is the second to announce his transfer choice. Guard Raheem Solomon has announced his transfer to Sacred Heart.

Niagara has added Keith Kiner, a 6-6 junior college forward from Three Rivers Junior College in Missouri.

St. Bonaventure

Banks’ transfer to Bona came two days after Moses Flowers, a guard from Hartford, announced he would join the Bonnies as a transfer.

Banks averaged 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds in 34 games at Saint Peter's this season, but drew plenty of attention in the NCAA Tournament. In the Peacocks’ 85-79 first-round upset of Kentucky, the 6-foot-3 guard scored 27 points. He averaged 13.5 points in four tournament games.

Quadry Adams confirmed Monday he has entered the portal. Stadium.com reported that Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly, who played one season for the Bonnies, will transfer to UMass-Lowell.

Big 4 movement in the transfer portal

Includes players who have confirmed their transfer portal entries or transfers, or those that have been reported

Men

Buffalo

Entered portal/new school

David Skogman, F/C, Davidson

Tra'Von Fagan, F, UMBC

Ty Perry, G

Lucas Saleh, G

Transferring in/previous school

Kanye Jones, G, Boston College

Canisius

Entered portal/new school

Malek Green, F, Youngstown State

Armon Harried, G, Binghamton

Brandon Kulakowski, G

Ahamadou Fofana, G

Akrum Ahemed, G

Transferring in/previous school

Jamir Moultrie, G, Kennesaw State

Niagara

Entered portal/new school

Raheem Solomon, G, Sacred Heart

Marcus Hammond, G, Notre Dame

Tahjae Hill, G

Shandon Brown, G

Rob Brown III, G

Nicholas Kratholm, F

St. Bonaventure

Entered portal/new school

Joryam Saizonou, G

Abdoul Karim-Coulibaly, F, UMass-Lowell

Linton Brown, G

Jaren Holmes, G

Quadry Adams, G

Transferring in/previous school

Moses Flowers, G, Hartford

Daryl Banks III, G, Saint Peter’s

Women

Buffalo

Entered portal/new school

Dyaisha Fair, G

Loren Christie, F, San Francisco

Saniaa Wilson, F, Syracuse

Georgia Woolley, G, Syracuse

Cheyenne McEvans, G, Syracuse

Adebola Adeyeye, F, Kentucky

Kaelonn Wilson F

Transferring in/previous school

Latrice Perkins, G, College of Charleston

Chellia Watson, G, USC Upstate

Re'Shawna Stone, G, Glenville State

Zakiyah Winfield, G, Glenville State

Kiara Johnson, F, Towson/Eastern Michigan

Canisius

Transferring in/previous school

Jane McCauley*, G, Vermont

Giana Hernandez-Bouldon*, G, West Virginia/Rhode Island

*mid-year transfers

Niagara

Entered portal/new school

Kyra Grimshaw, F/G, Newman

St. Bonaventure

Entered portal/new school

Asianae Johnson, G, Mississippi State

Ene Adams, F, New Mexico State

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.