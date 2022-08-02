Money in the bank: UB’s Blue Collar U wins $1 million TBT prize

DAYTON, Ohio – It wasn’t cash that rained down on Blue Collar U, only multicolored confetti.

But as the team of University at Buffalo alumni hugged and shouted in glee, after an 89-67 win against Americana for Autism in the championship game of The Basketball Tournament on Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena, their happiness was authentic.

Besides, who wouldn’t be thrilled at the knowledge that they had just won $1 million playing basketball?

Blue Collar U had just done something that a group of UB men's basketball players hadn't done since March of 2019 – win a championship.

No cash was exchanged in the immediate moments after Blue Collar U won $1 million – players will have money transferred to bank accounts electronically (and likely after taxes are taken out) – but the University at Buffalo men's basketball alumni team cashed in on defense and utilized a dominating first half that included sharp-shooting from 3-point range to earn the summer’s biggest prize in basketball.

With former UB men’s basketball coach Nate Oats in the stands for the championship game in southwest Ohio, Nick Perkins scored a team-best 19 points and CJ Massinburg added 18 to help Blue Collar U complete its six-win, 11-day journey for a massive payday.

With the pot being split, Blue Collar U’s players will receive anywhere from $15,000 to $100,000, and have pledged to donate a portion of those winnings to Coaching Love, a nonprofit founded by team general manager Bryan Hodgson that benefits foster children and at-risk youth through sports and coaching.

Wes Clark added 17 points for Blue Collar U, including 14 points in a first half in which Blue Collar U opened its lead to as many as 14 points

Blue Collar U took an 11-5 lead about four minutes into the game, with five points coming off turnovers by Americana for Autism, and opened its lead to 17-5 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Clark, which forced Americana for Autism to call a timeout with 3:38 left in the first quarter.

Clark hit three 3-pointers in a 13-4 run by UB alumni in the first, which helped Blue Collar U take a 25-13 lead into the second.

Americana for Autism made an attempt to chip away at Blue Collar U’s double-digit lead early in the second, but could only narrow the margin to nine points three times in the quarter.

Each time, Blue Collar U answered with a bucket, including Dontay Caruthers’ 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the second, after Femi Olujobi’s free throws, which opened Blue Collar U’s lead back to 14, at 31-17. Blue Collar U was 7 for 13 on 3-pointers in the first half, en route to a 45-31 halftime lead.

Blue Collar U opened its lead to as many as 18 points in the first four minutes of the third quarter, even with Clark limited to a handful of minutes in the third, and opened its lead to 67-45 on Massinburg’s 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free throws, with a little more than two minutes left in the third.

Then, ahead 80-65 when the Elam Ending went into effect at the under-4 minute mark of the fourth, the UB alumni team ripped through the final buckets, and Montell McRae’s dunk capped off the win – and netted Blue Collar U a major payday.