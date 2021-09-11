Missed opportunities plague UB football in loss at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University at Buffalo football team had the chance to go toe to toe with one of the blue-blood programs in college football.

Granted, Nebraska isn’t the vaunted Nebraska program that much of college football is traditionally used to seeing on Saturdays. But the Bulls couldn't rise to the challenge of keeping pace with a Power Five program in a 28-3 loss to the Huskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. In fact, the Bulls couldn't complete drives with the same ease they did in their season opener against Wagner.

In a way, the outcome was as expected. Nebraska did enough to hold off an opportunistic Mid-American Conference team, even as it shot itself in the foot a few times. It felt as though neither team wanted to win. As Nebraska made mistake after mistake that kept it from opening a two-touchdown lead until the fourth quarter, the Bulls made their own mistakes in the second half.