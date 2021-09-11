Missed opportunities plague UB football in loss at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The University at Buffalo football team had the chance to go toe to toe with one of the blue-blood programs in college football.
Granted, Nebraska isn’t the vaunted Nebraska program that much of college football is traditionally used to seeing on Saturdays. But the Bulls couldn't rise to the challenge of keeping pace with a Power Five program in a 28-3 loss to the Huskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. In fact, the Bulls couldn't complete drives with the same ease they did in their season opener against Wagner.
The Bulls must pivot from the spoils of a 69-7 rout of Wagner on Thursday and prepare for a Big Ten team. The charge is there, and it’s obvious.
In a way, the outcome was as expected. Nebraska did enough to hold off an opportunistic Mid-American Conference team, even as it shot itself in the foot a few times. It felt as though neither team wanted to win. As Nebraska made mistake after mistake that kept it from opening a two-touchdown lead until the fourth quarter, the Bulls made their own mistakes in the second half.
UB left Lincoln with a $1.32 million paycheck, and a more accurate gauge of where it stands as it moves closer to its MAC schedule, and as it now prepares to face No. 17 Coastal Carolina next weekend at UB Stadium. Nine days after an offensive outburst against Wagner, the Bulls' production plummeted. In particular, the Bulls (1-1) had a pair of prime opportunities in the third quarter to cut a 14-3 lead to four points, but squandered two drives in the third quarter that could have made a difference, or, at least, made it a more competitive contest Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Bulls had to settle for a 45-yard field goal by Alex McNulty that ended a drive in which the Bulls lost 15 yards on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Dylan McDuffie early in the third quarter.
Then, on its next drive, UB was called for sideline interference early in the drive, which pushed the Bulls from their own 22 back to the 11. UB eventually punted from their own 49-yard line, but the lack of productivity on the first two drives of the second half was ultimately costly.
Early in the fourth, UB reached the Nebraska 34, but on fourth-and-2, UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease (27 for 48 passing, 224 yards) wasn’t able to evade contact, and his pass intended for Jovany Ruiz skidded into the sideline. Then, after the Huskers muffed a punt that revived a drive for the Bulls with about seven minutes left, UB was again unable to make much of the drive, as McNulty missed a 50-yard field goal attempt with 6:03 left.
UB is now 1-10 against Big Ten Conference opponents. UB’s only win against a Big Ten opponent was a 42-13 win Sept. 22, 2018, at Rutgers.
UB reached the Nebraska 35 on its first nine plays, but UB called a timeout after Ron Cook Jr. was stopped for no gain on second-and-5. After the timeout, left guard Jack Klenk was called for holding, and two plays later, after an eight-yard catch by Cook, UB lined up and prepared to convert on fourth down.
However, Alain Scherer was called for a false start on fourth-and-7 from the Huskers 37, and UB punted the ball away.
On third-and-12, 10 plays into Nebraska’s first drive, Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (13 for 19 passing, 242 yards, two touchdowns) got just out of the reach of UB defensive tackle Daishon Folsom for a 7-yard gain, and Nebraska lined up for a field goal. Nebraska kicker Connor Culp, though, went wide right on a 32-yard field goal attempt with 3:38 left in the first to keep the game scoreless.
Martinez connected with Samori Toure for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3, but the play was negated on a pass interference call against the Huskers, keeping the game scoreless a little more than a minute into the second.
But on third-and-3 from the Nebraska 25, Martinez evaded an initial attempt at a sack by Cory Gross Jr. and weaved upwards on the field for a 71-yard run that put the Huskers at the 4. A face mask penalty against the Bulls at the end of the play put the Huskers at the UB 2, and one play later, Gabe Ervin Jr’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Nebraska a 7-0 lead.
Then, with less than 40 seconds left in the half, Toure’s touchdown catch – a 68-yard grab from Martinez – gave the Huskers a 14-0 lead, which held at halftime after McNulty’s 52-yard field goal attempt went wide right.
Though, by halftime, it should have been at least 31-0. A holding penalty wiped out a second touchdown catch by the Huskers with less than four minutes left in the half.
Culp missed his second field goal, a 42-yard attempt, 2:35 into the second half, ending a seven-play drive punctuated by Martinez’s shovel pass on second-and-6 from the 46 to Chris Hickman that became a 27-yard gain and put the Huskers at the UB 27.
On the ensuing drive, Kevin Marks’ 31-yard run on third down put the Bulls at the Nebraska 24, but two plays later, after Khamran Laborn lost three yards on a pass from Vantrease, McDuffie was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost the Bulls 15 yards. Instead of closing in on the end zone, the Bulls finally got on the board on McNulty’s 43-yard field goal less than six minutes into the third.
Ervin’s second touchdown, a 1-yard run 13 seconds into the fourth, came after Luke Reimer intercepted Vantrease’s pass intended for Jake Molinich, and returned it to the UB 1. Toure scored his second touchdown with 5:53 left, a 68-yard pass from Martinez.