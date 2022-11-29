Mike Macaluso, Canisius College basketball star who played for Braves, dies at age 71

John Y. Brown Jr., who became Kentucky’s governor after building empires in business and sports, has died. He was 88. Brown had been a leading Democratic fundraiser by the time he made his own run for public office. He also acquired an international reputation as a master salesman. Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise. He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics. While governor, Brown offered his credo one day in a news conference at his office in the Capitol at Frankfort: “Let me be free; let me be myself. I am different.” He served as governor from 1979-1983.