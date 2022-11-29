Mike Macaluso, Canisius College basketball star who played for Braves, dies at age 71

Former Hutchinson-Central Technical High School and Canisius College basketball star Michael Macaluso, who also played in 30 games for the Buffalo Braves in 1973-74, has died. He was 71.
His Nov. 16 death was announced by Colorado-based Aytu BioPharma, a company Macaluso co-founded in 2015.
After a scholastic career at Hutch Tech, the 6-foot-5 Macaluso averaged 15.9 points per game for Canisius teams in the early 1970s, becoming the ninth player in program history to reach 1,000 points, reaching the milestone in 67 games. He also had more than 600 career rebounds. Macaluso was inducted into the Canisius athletics hall of fame in 1989.
He was drafted in the sixth round in 1973 by the Braves in the NBA and also was selected in the 10th round by Kentucky in the ABA draft.
He averaged 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds per game in his only season in the NBA.
People are also reading…
After his basketball career, Macaluso was a longtime entrepreneur, having founded several companies, including International Printing and Publishing, a commercial printing business; Page International Communications, a manufacturing business; and Isolagen, which developed therapies for cell regeneration. He then moved into the life sciences and pharmaceutical industry starting DMI Life Sciences, Ampio Pharmaceuticals and then Aytu in 2015.