Mike Harrington: Mornings and nights, class was in session when John Chaney spoke

Chaney's team, a borderline Final Four contender that year, took matters into its own hands when it crushed the Bonnies in the A-10 title game that March by jumping to a 32-4 lead. In their glory days, when they defended with that matchup zone and fiercely rebounded, the Owls were a giant of old-school basketball.

It was about the kind of kids Chaney recruited. Such mentally strong guys, many from the hardscrabble streets of North Philly that surrounded Temple's Broad Street campus. Chaney demanded that toughness. They had to have it to survive his daily 6 a.m. practices.

"Knowledge is everything. When I talk about teeth in the stomach, it means the kids just chew up the problems and don't get indigestion," Chaney said when Temple hit Buffalo for the 2000 NCAA Tournament in then-HSBC Arena. "Being stubborn and stupid is the worst mixture you can have. Anytime I run across a guy that's stubborn and stupid, it's, 'See ya later man, gotta go.' I'm serious. You'll never end stupidity. Never."

In his later years, Chaney was revered in Olean. St. Bonaventure honored him in a pregame ceremony when he made the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and he got a roaring standing ovation. The next year, he walked on the court and shadowboxed the Bona student section. Then he smiled and laughed and the taunting kids started applauding.