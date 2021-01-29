Mike Harrington: Mornings and nights, class was in session when John Chaney spoke

John Chaney died Friday at 89. Feels like a piece of my basketball writing career died, too.
When you covered the Atlantic 10 like I did from 1992-2007, so much was about the Temple legend. He would rail at the NCAA, at Philly talk radio, at officials. His own players. Sometimes even you might be his target.
There wasn't a day I didn't look forward to hearing what he had to say. Every Monday at 10 a.m. during the season, Chaney was the first coach interviewed on the weekly A-10 conference call. You couldn't miss it. If there was anything in the world of basketball you wanted to ask, he answered.
Chaney's last Temple team, in 2006, finished 17-15 and wasn't very good. So I got on the call one morning and asked Chaney what he had pinpointed as key issues.
"Well, it's easy. I've got apples, I've got oranges, and I've got lemons," Chaney said with that trademark raspy voice. "And I've got a helluva lot more lemons than anything else."
Classic Chaney. You heard about lemons more than once. Every time he'd walk into the Reilly Center press room at St. Bonaventure University he'd ask, "Where's the liquor?" Good Catholic schools, of course, were supposed to have a good stash on hand. So were sportswriters.
Temple announced in a statement that Chaney died after a short, unspecified illness. He was the school's coach from 1982-2006, taking Temple to 17 NCAA Tournaments and five Elite Eights. A former Philadelphia high school coach, Chaney turned Cheyney (Pa.) University into a power, winning a Division II national title in 1978. He won 516 games at Temple, 741 overall and became the first Black coach to 700.
There were many years where Chaney was annually the biggest villain to come to the RC. He'd walk on the court and the place would go crazy howling at him. Oh, the language.
When the Bonnies beat Temple to snap a long losing streak to the Owls in 1995, the crowd started chanted, "Go home, Chaney. Go home, Chaney," in the final minute. But Bona coach Jim Baron loved Chaney, so he grabbed the PA microphone and implored the crowd to stop by saying, "We're St. Bonaventure. We win with class."
The crowd applauded. Message sent and received. Chaney loved Baron for that.
Chaney was furious in 2000 when he got a technical foul late in a game in Olean – for smashing a giant cookie on the floor in front of him after it was chucked out of the stands. He was maybe 15 feet to my right when he did it. Chocolate chips went all over the place. The Bona crowd got a "T," too.
The Bonnies won on J.R. Bremer's 3-pointer in the final two seconds. It's absolutely the loudest I've heard a gym in which raw noise is part of its legend. It's forever called the "Cookiegate" game. Said a furious Chaney afterward: "I've been here a number of times and been hit with coins and toilet tissue and everything else. This is a Christian university. It would behoove them to do something about that."
Chaney's team, a borderline Final Four contender that year, took matters into its own hands when it crushed the Bonnies in the A-10 title game that March by jumping to a 32-4 lead. In their glory days, when they defended with that matchup zone and fiercely rebounded, the Owls were a giant of old-school basketball.
It was about the kind of kids Chaney recruited. Such mentally strong guys, many from the hardscrabble streets of North Philly that surrounded Temple's Broad Street campus. Chaney demanded that toughness. They had to have it to survive his daily 6 a.m. practices.
"Knowledge is everything. When I talk about teeth in the stomach, it means the kids just chew up the problems and don't get indigestion," Chaney said when Temple hit Buffalo for the 2000 NCAA Tournament in then-HSBC Arena. "Being stubborn and stupid is the worst mixture you can have. Anytime I run across a guy that's stubborn and stupid, it's, 'See ya later man, gotta go.' I'm serious. You'll never end stupidity. Never."
In his later years, Chaney was revered in Olean. St. Bonaventure honored him in a pregame ceremony when he made the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002 and he got a roaring standing ovation. The next year, he walked on the court and shadowboxed the Bona student section. Then he smiled and laughed and the taunting kids started applauding.
"This is a haven for 40 minutes of hell. And when the game's over, the people are nice as hell," Chaney said. "But during the game, boy, they're at you. They couldn't wait for me to come out. ... That's why I came out boxing, but I made sure to do some bobbing and weaving."
You never knew what might happen in a Chaney press conference. One time, I went to a Temple home game a few days ahead of the Owls' trip here as the Bonnies were playing in Philly the next day. I asked a routine question and Chaney, sitting at a chair on a dais, stopped in his tracks.
"Wait, who asked that?"
"Over here, John," I said, raising my hand.
"What the HELL are YOU doing here? I didn't see no damn BONNIES on the floor." The room erupted and Chaney couldn't stop cackling. And then he answered the question, too.
Chaney publicly supported Bona in its darkest hours from 2003-2006 after the Jan van Breda Kolff recruiting scandal nearly killed the program. He'd come to games and sit in the seats signing autographs for a line of fans an hour before tipoff. It was quite a scene.
The media mostly loved Chaney, but we know he went overboard, too. There was no excuse for the infamous "I'll kill you" dustup with John Calipari in 1994 at UMass that lives forever on YouTube. And Chaney's career almost ended Woody Hayes-style in 2005 when he admitted he decided to "send in the goons" and commit hard fouls at the end of a game against Big Five rival Saint Joseph's. The A-10 and Temple suspended him.
But don't lose the big picture. In the last few months, we've lost Georgetown's John Thompson and now Chaney. They were the driving forces working on behalf of Black college basketball players in the 1980s and 1990s, when onerous eligibility standards based on testing was keeping them off the court. The game of life was what mattered.
As hard as he was on his players, everyone knew it was tough love. Chaney cried unabashedly at NCAA Tournament podiums over the years as his teams never got to the Final Four. Cried here in 2000, when the Owls were a second-round upset victim to Seton Hall and he had to say goodbye to star point guard Pepe Sanchez.
"Forever a bridesmaid," Chaney said through his sniffles. "There's a lot of good bridesmaids, too."
But forever a legend.