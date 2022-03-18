Mike Harrington: As teams vie for another Sweet 16, why can't Big 4 ever come to play?

"It really is somewhat cyclical. And people have to reinvest all the time and see what it takes to be successful. That's just the way the way it is in mid-major basketball. I wouldn't lose hope in Western New York. It will come back."

Here's hoping Ensor is right. The MAAC has had Sweet 16 women's teams in Marist and Quinnipiac and we've seen what it's meant to the UB women's program as well.

"From our experiences with the women, it really is a special kind of feeling for a mid-major that doesn't really ever dream of going to a Final Four," Ensor said of a Sweet 16 bid. "But to be able to be in the same company with teams that ultimately are going to win the whole thing and have an opportunity to upset one is a rare thing and something that's huge for a school."

New Mexico State coach Chris Jans knows what it means. Until stunning UConn here Thursday, the Aggies hadn't officially won an NCAA game since dumping St. Bonaventure in the 1970 Final Four consolation game (NCAA wins in the '90s were vacated). They're a game away and Jens told his players to soak up the atmosphere in Buffalo, and take a lot of pictures. In his younger coaching days, phones would be away in the locker room.