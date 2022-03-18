Mike Harrington: As teams vie for another Sweet 16, why can't Big 4 ever come to play?

A little perspective on the biggest story from the NCAA Tournament Thursday night: In January, Saint Peter's lost in the Koessler Center to Canisius and needed overtime to beat Niagara just to avoid getting swept on its Western New York trip.
But there were the Peacocks on the first full night of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, turning their No. 15 seed into a magic carpet ride with the shocker of shockers over Kentucky. They'll be back on the court Saturday looking for a Bluegrass State sweep as they play Murray State for the right to go to the Sweet 16.
They won't be alone in taking the ride. We saw a pair of No. 12 seeds advance in KeyBank Center, with Richmond and New Mexico State playing again here Saturday night for the right to move on.
You see it every year. It's one of the lures of the tournament, why a college hoops postseason is infinitely better than college football.
Just in the last 15 years, we've seen George Mason, Butler, VCU and Loyola all make the Final Four as No. 11 seeds. Florida Gulf Coast (2013) and Oral Roberts (2021) made the Sweet 16 as No. 15 seeds, a feat Saint Peter's will try to match. Ohio (2012) and La Salle (2013) did it as No. 13 seeds.
"It's a shock for anybody who follows March Madness any time you have a 15 beating a 2. It's amazing," said MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor, who happens to be a Saint Peter's grad. "And then to have it be Kentucky, one of the premier schools in college basketball history, it was very special for us. ... It was a great moment."
The WAC Player of the Year scored all of his team's 15 points in the final four minutes as the Aggies upset the Huskies.
The Peacocks have blossomed under head coach and former Seton Hall star Shaheen Holloway, who has recruited well and taken advantage of the transfer portal. Weird connection time: It was Holloway who went coast to coast in the final seconds for the layup that sent Seton Hall past Oregon in the first NCAA tourney game played in then-HSBC Arena in 2000.
"He's just built a great little program there," Ensor said. "And they got better during the course of the year."
"That is a monumental game in college basketball," said Providence coach Ed Cooley, who previously coached in the MAAC at Fairfield and will be trying to lead his team past Richmond for its first Sweet 16 bid since 1997. "I'm pretty sure nobody's bracket had them except for the families of Saint Peter's. Being a MAAC coach, I'm so excited for them. Any time you have a chance to advance and talk about the Sweet 16, it will be an amazing accomplishment."
Good for Saint Peter's and the MAAC. But if you follow local men's basketball, it's a frustrating time. Why don't we ever get this chance?
Canisius has played one NCAA game since 1957. One. And that was a 29-point loss to Utah in 1996. Niagara and St. Bonaventure have one NCAA win apiece since 1970 and both in preliminaries, the Purple Eagles over Florida A&M in the 2007 play-in game and the Bonnies over UCLA in the 2018 First Four.
Even the best local team of the last 50 years, the 2018-19 UB squad that spent 19 weeks in the Top 25 and ended the season at No. 15, won only one game in the NCAAs and got a bad draw in the second round as a No. 6 seed. The Bulls played the best No. 3, a Texas Tech team that would go on to lose to Virginia in the national championship game, and were forever denied a Sweet 16 game against John Beilein-led Michigan.
“That was a tremendous effort, particularly a great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said.
This year, none of the four teams even played in a conference tourney semifinal. Quarterfinal losses were bitter disappointments for UB, Bona and Niagara. Canisius' 22-point first-round wipeout to Fairfield ended an 11-21 season in which the Griffs tied for last in the MAAC and went a pathetic 1-16 outside of Buffalo.
St. Bonaventure started the season ranked and never lived up to promise, albeit it's still playing with a second-round NIT game set for Sunday at Oklahoma. Can we really call a 21-win season a disappointment? You have to. The Bonnies were picked to win the A-10, instead finished fourth and didn't win a game in the conference tournament with a senior-laden lineup.
Welcome to the perils of mid-majors.
"(Niagara coach) Greg Paulus is doing a great job. He's building a program and I think they're going to be fine," Ensor said. "At Canisius, Reggie (Witherspoon) works hard under a lot of difficult conditions. He doesn't quite have the facility some people do, doesn't really have the staff. We all have our challenges in this business and the MAAC typically, it'll rotate around. It wasn't that many years ago that Saint Peter's was struggling.
"It really is somewhat cyclical. And people have to reinvest all the time and see what it takes to be successful. That's just the way the way it is in mid-major basketball. I wouldn't lose hope in Western New York. It will come back."
Here's hoping Ensor is right. The MAAC has had Sweet 16 women's teams in Marist and Quinnipiac and we've seen what it's meant to the UB women's program as well.
"From our experiences with the women, it really is a special kind of feeling for a mid-major that doesn't really ever dream of going to a Final Four," Ensor said of a Sweet 16 bid. "But to be able to be in the same company with teams that ultimately are going to win the whole thing and have an opportunity to upset one is a rare thing and something that's huge for a school."
New Mexico State coach Chris Jans knows what it means. Until stunning UConn here Thursday, the Aggies hadn't officially won an NCAA game since dumping St. Bonaventure in the 1970 Final Four consolation game (NCAA wins in the '90s were vacated). They're a game away and Jens told his players to soak up the atmosphere in Buffalo, and take a lot of pictures. In his younger coaching days, phones would be away in the locker room.
"To have that opportunity to be one of only 16 teams remaining, t's just such a stamp of approval or stamp of establishment if you can accomplish something like that," said Richmond coach Chris Mooney, who took his program there in 2011. "That's another step, and it just marks your program as one of the very relevant programs."