Miami (Ohio) puts away UB men with late run

Ohio University at Buffalo (copy)

Buffalo Bulls guard Armoni Foster, shown here against Ohio, scored 19 points against Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Miami (Ohio) went on a 10-0 run late in the game to pull away from the University at Buffalo for a 91-80 Mid-American Conference victory on Tuesday night.

The Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) trailed 69-61 with 7:20 left in the second half and cut the lead to 74-71 on Zid Powell’s free throw with 4:44 to go. But the Redhawks (7-9, 1-2) scored the next 10 points, capped by Kamari Williams’ three-point play, for a 84-71 advantage.

Powell led Buffalo with 20 points off the bench. He also had a game-high eight steals. Armoni Foster added 19 points and Curtis Jones had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy led a balanced scoring attack for Miami (Ohio) with 20 points. He also had 11 assists. Anderson Mirambeaux had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Ryan Mabrey added 15 points. Williams chipped in 14.

Buffalo returns to the court on Saturday when it plays at Central Michigan at 4:30 p.m.

