Memphis hires UB football special teams coordinator Chris White

The University at Buffalo football team will be in search of a new special teams coordinator.

Memphis announced that it has hired Chris White, who has been the Bulls' special teams coordinator the last two seasons under head coach Maurice Linguist, in the same role.

In recent seasons, White was an an analyst at Michigan in 2020 season, and was the tight ends coach with the Detroit Lions in 2019.

With White at the helm of UB's special teams the last two years, Bulls kicker Alex McNulty was named the Mid-American Conference's Special Teams Player of the Year this season, and was a first-team all-conference selection.

UB was second in the MAC in kickoff yards (60.52) in 2022, but 10th in the conference in opponent kickoff yards (60.43). The Bulls were fourth in kickoff return yards (20.63), but last in punt return yards (1) and last in opponent punt return yards (23.3) and opponent kickoff return yards (23.38).