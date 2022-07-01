 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies add UB's Ronaldo Segu to summer league roster

Buffalo Bulls takes on the Toledo Rockets

UB Bulls guard Ronaldo Segu (10) brings the ball up the court in the first half.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Ronaldo Segu will take his first step into professional basketball when he joins the Memphis Grizzlies' summer league team. That team begins play Tuesday in Utah.

The former University at Buffalo guard is on Memphis' 15-player summer roster for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League, which the Grizzlies announced Friday. Segu averaged 15.2 points and 5.0 assists, and led the the Mid-American Conference in assists per game in 2021-22. The Orlando, Fla., native finished with 1,115 career points and 359 career assists in four seasons with the Bulls.

In March, Segu announced he would forgo his extra year of college eligibility to pursue a professional basketball career.

The Salt Lake City Summer League is a four-team round-robin tournament that includes summer-league teams from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz.

There could be a matchup of former Bulls on Thursday, when the Jazz's summer-league team will face the Grizzlies in Salt Lake City. Former Bulls wing Jeenathan Williams is on the Jazz's summer league roster, after he agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal last week. 

