Medaille swimmers win four events in school's first meet ever

Ethan Heim and Hunter Camacho of the Medaille College men’s swimming team made history Saturday in a quad meet with Erie Community College, Roberts Wesleyan and Jamestown CC at the ECC pool.

Heim finished first in three events, and Camacho won the 500 freestyle to become the first individual winners in Medaille swimming history. It was the first swimming meet for the Mavericks. Both Heim (Lockport) and Camacho (Danville-Section V) are junior transfers from Genesee CC.

Heim won the 100 backstroke (1:07.55), the 200 backstroke (2:34.24) and the 200 individual medley (2:15.56). Camacho’s time in the 500 was 5:30.22.

The meet was scored as a dual meet between each school in both men’s and women’s competition. Medaille and ECC each scored 54 points to tie in their dual scoring in the men's side.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.