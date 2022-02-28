Medaille men's basketball opens NCAA Division III tournament against Marietta

The Medaille College men's basketball team will head to southern Ohio for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Mavericks (15-12) will face Marietta (25-2), the Ohio Athletic Conference champion, in a first-round game at 7:20 p.m. Friday at Marietta College.

The winner will meet the winner of Rochester (17-8) and Eastern (21-5) from St. David's, Pa., in the second round.

The field was announced Monday afternoon. It's the first Division III men's basketball tournament since 2019; the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is Medaille's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament; their last tournament berth was in 2017.

The Mavericks won seven of their last eight games, including three wins in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament last week, to earn a bid in the Division III tournament.

Medaille won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament championship on Saturday with a 71-70 win against La Roche.

