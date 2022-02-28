Medaille men's basketball opens NCAA Division III tournament against Marietta

The Medaille College men's basketball team will head to southern Ohio for the NCAA Division III Tournament.
The Mavericks (15-12) will face Marietta (25-2), the Ohio Athletic Conference champion, in a first-round game at 7:20 p.m. Friday at Marietta College.
The winner will meet the winner of Rochester (17-8) and Eastern (21-5) from St. David's, Pa., in the second round.
The field was announced Monday afternoon. It's the first Division III men's basketball tournament since 2019; the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is Medaille's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament; their last tournament berth was in 2017.
The Mavericks won seven of their last eight games, including three wins in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament last week, to earn a bid in the Division III tournament.
Medaille won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament championship on Saturday with a 71-70 win against La Roche.
NCCC to host districts
Niagara County Community College will host the NJCAA Division II District A and B tournaments in men’s and women’s basketball Saturday and Sunday.
The NCCC men are the top seed and will be face fourth-seeded Delaware Tech CC at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 2 seed SUNY Sullivan faces No. 3 seed Monroe CC at 5 p.m. The winners meet at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The NCCC women are the No. 2 seed and face No. 3 SUNY Sullivan at 11 a.m. Saturday. No. 1 seed Union County CC faces No. 4 seed Jamestown CC at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winners meet at noon Sunday.