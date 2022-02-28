 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medaille men's basketball opens NCAA Division III tournament against Marietta
Medaille college sign

Medaille college sign, Thursday, April 22, 2021.

 Sharon Cantillon

The Medaille College men's basketball team will head to southern Ohio for the NCAA Division III Tournament.

The Mavericks (15-12) will face Marietta (25-2), the Ohio Athletic Conference champion, in a first-round game at 7:20 p.m. Friday at Marietta College. 

The winner will meet the winner of Rochester (17-8) and Eastern (21-5) from St. David's, Pa., in the second round.

The field was announced Monday afternoon. It's the first Division III men's basketball tournament since 2019; the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This is Medaille's sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament; their last tournament berth was in 2017.  

The Mavericks won seven of their last eight games, including three wins in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament last week, to earn a bid in the Division III tournament. 

Medaille won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference's tournament championship on Saturday with a 71-70 win against La Roche. 

NCCC to host districts

Niagara County Community College will host the NJCAA Division II District A and B tournaments in men’s and women’s basketball Saturday and Sunday.

The NCCC men are the top seed and will be face fourth-seeded Delaware Tech CC at 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 2 seed SUNY Sullivan faces No. 3 seed Monroe CC at 5 p.m. The winners meet at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The NCCC women are the No. 2 seed and face No. 3 SUNY Sullivan at 11 a.m. Saturday. No. 1 seed Union County CC faces No. 4 seed Jamestown CC at 3 p.m. Saturday. The winners meet at noon Sunday.

