Medaille College athletics to move to Empire 8 Conference in 2022-23

Medaille College’s athletic teams will join the Empire 8 Conference, effective with the 2022-23 academic year, giving the conference 10 members in New York State.

Seventeen of Medaille’s 19 Division III sports will join the Empire 8, which sponsors 23 sports overall.

Medaille has been a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and has won 26 regular season championships and 22 conference tournament titles.

Medaille is in the second phase of expanding its athletic complex, expected to be completed in the spring, to add almost seven acres for home fields for baseball and softball and a multipurpose turf field for field hockey, soccer and lacrosse, and other amenities.

“While we will miss the relationships we’ve developed with our outstanding colleagues in the AMCC, we are excited to be included with some of the best DIII private colleges in New York,” Medaille College President Dr. Kenneth Macur said in a statement. “Medaille College has a long tradition of commitment to DIII athletics and student-athletes. The multimillion-dollar investment we are making in our new athletic complex along with the move to the Empire 8 underscore our vision for being a premier competitor and a college of choice for amazing student-athletes.”

The Empire 8 is composed of Alfred, Elmira, Hartwick, Houghton, Keuka, Nazareth, Russell Sage, St. John Fisher and Utica.