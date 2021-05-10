 Skip to main content
Maurice Linguist signs 4 1/2-year contract at UB, will be paid $675,000 annually
Maurice Linguist signs 4 1/2-year contract at UB, will be paid $675,000 annually

Coach Maurice Linguist

New UB football head coach Maurice Linguist poses for photographs following his introduction at a press conference in the Murchie Family Fieldhouse at UB, Monday, May 10, 2021. 

 Derek Gee

Maurice Linguist could become one of the top five highest paid football coaches in the Mid-American Conference.

Under Linguist's contract terms, obtained by The Buffalo News on Monday, the coach will earn $675,000 a year at UB with an annual base salary of $475,000 and annual additional compensation of $200,000.

Linguist agreed to a 4 1/2-year contract that began Monday and will expire Dec. 31, 2025. 

According to a USA Today football coaching salary database published in November of 2020, Linguist's salary would make him the fourth-highest paid coach in the MAC behind Toledo’s Jason Candle ($1.175 million), Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain ($815,000) and Western Michigan’s Tim Lester ($800,000).

According to Linguist’s contract terms at Michigan, obtained by The News through a source and also reported by The Detroit News, he was scheduled to make $680,000 in his first year with the Wolverines. Linguist does not owe Michigan a buyout fee because he left Michigan for a head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East Division. 

Linguist's contract at UB, though, includes a buyout structure if Linguist is to terminate the contract before it expires. If Linguist terminates the contract before Dec. 15, 2021, he would owe UB $1.5 million, and that would drop to $1 million if Linguist terminates the contract between Dec. 16, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2022. The buyout would decrease to $750,000 between Dec. 16, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2023; $600,000 between Dec. 16, 2023, and Dec. 15, 2024; and $500,000 between Dec. 16, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025. 

Linguist's contract also includes a bonus structure that has noncumulative incentives for regular-season wins: Linguist would earn $15,000 for eight wins, and as much as $35,000 for 12 wins. He would earn a $35,000 bonus for winning the MAC championship, a $25,000 bonus if UB earns a bid to a non-New Year's Six bowl game, a $50,000 bonus if UB makes a New Year's Six bowl game and a $60,000 bonus if UB wins a non-College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowl game. 

He would earn a $15,000 bonus for being named MAC Coach of the Year and a $30,000 bonus for being named the national coach of the year. 

Lance Leipold, whom Linguist replaced as UB's football coach, made an annual base salary of $474,300, and annual additional compensation of $150,000 in his final year at UB.

