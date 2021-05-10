Maurice Linguist signs 4 1/2-year contract at UB, will be paid $675,000 annually

Maurice Linguist could become one of the top five highest paid football coaches in the Mid-American Conference.

Under Linguist's contract terms, obtained by The Buffalo News on Monday, the coach will earn $675,000 a year at UB with an annual base salary of $475,000 and annual additional compensation of $200,000.

Linguist agreed to a 4 1/2-year contract that began Monday and will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

According to a USA Today football coaching salary database published in November of 2020, Linguist's salary would make him the fourth-highest paid coach in the MAC behind Toledo’s Jason Candle ($1.175 million), Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain ($815,000) and Western Michigan’s Tim Lester ($800,000).

According to Linguist’s contract terms at Michigan, obtained by The News through a source and also reported by The Detroit News, he was scheduled to make $680,000 in his first year with the Wolverines. Linguist does not owe Michigan a buyout fee because he left Michigan for a head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East Division.

