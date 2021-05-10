Maurice Linguist signs 4 1/2-year contract at UB, will be paid $675,000 annually

Maurice Linguist could become one of the top five highest paid football coaches in the Mid-American Conference.
Under Linguist's contract terms, obtained by The Buffalo News on Monday, the coach will earn $675,000 a year at UB with an annual base salary of $475,000 and annual additional compensation of $200,000.
Linguist agreed to a 4 1/2-year contract that began Monday and will expire Dec. 31, 2025.
According to a USA Today football coaching salary database published in November of 2020, Linguist's salary would make him the fourth-highest paid coach in the MAC behind Toledo’s Jason Candle ($1.175 million), Central Michigan’s Jim McElwain ($815,000) and Western Michigan’s Tim Lester ($800,000).
According to Linguist’s contract terms at Michigan, obtained by The News through a source and also reported by The Detroit News, he was scheduled to make $680,000 in his first year with the Wolverines. Linguist does not owe Michigan a buyout fee because he left Michigan for a head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East Division.
“It’s going to be a scientific approach to implementing our culture and what our beliefs and core values are. This is not an overhaul," Linguist said.
Linguist's contract at UB, though, includes a buyout structure if Linguist is to terminate the contract before it expires. If Linguist terminates the contract before Dec. 15, 2021, he would owe UB $1.5 million, and that would drop to $1 million if Linguist terminates the contract between Dec. 16, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2022. The buyout would decrease to $750,000 between Dec. 16, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2023; $600,000 between Dec. 16, 2023, and Dec. 15, 2024; and $500,000 between Dec. 16, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.
Linguist's contract also includes a bonus structure that has noncumulative incentives for regular-season wins: Linguist would earn $15,000 for eight wins, and as much as $35,000 for 12 wins. He would earn a $35,000 bonus for winning the MAC championship, a $25,000 bonus if UB earns a bid to a non-New Year's Six bowl game, a $50,000 bonus if UB makes a New Year's Six bowl game and a $60,000 bonus if UB wins a non-College Football Playoff or New Year's Six bowl game.
He would earn a $15,000 bonus for being named MAC Coach of the Year and a $30,000 bonus for being named the national coach of the year.
Lance Leipold, whom Linguist replaced as UB's football coach, made an annual base salary of $474,300, and annual additional compensation of $150,000 in his final year at UB.