Matt Myers, former UB and West Seneca West quarterback, transfers to Tennessee-Maritn

Former University at Buffalo quarterback Matt Myers announced he will play his final season of college football at Tennessee-Martin.

"Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to UT Martin! One last ride, let’s do this @UTM_FOOTBALL," Myers tweeted Friday.

Myers, who played at West Seneca West and Bishop Timon-St. Jude, entered the transfer portal Dec. 5.

Myers started five games at quarterback in 2019 and threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns on 49-of-105 passing, and was intercepted four times for the Bulls in 2019, but was sidelined by a neck injury and subsequent surgery and did not play for the remainder of that season.

Myers entered the transfer portal in the spring of 2021, after Lance Leipold left UB to become head coach at Kansas, but he returned and played in 10 games last season, including two starts, and threw for 703 yards and four touchdowns on 56-of-103 passing, and was intercepted five times.

In August, Myers was one of three players vying to become UB’s starting quarterback. He didn’t get his first touches of the season until Nov. 26 – in a rushing role. He ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 30-27 loss to Kent State.

“We've kind of had our vision, some weeks ago, in terms of what that was going to look like,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said in early December. “We had this game coming up against Akron that got postponed, which kind of gave us a little bit more time to develop that run game with him, also with the 17 days in between games from Central Michigan to the last one we had against Kent State. And then Matt came in, and we took that game plan and transformed it into that Kent State game, and Matt came in and did a good job for us."

UT-Martin plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level and went 7-4 this season, including 5-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference to repeat as league champion.

UB traveled to Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday night to begin preparations for Tuesday's Camelia Bowl against Georgia Southern and another former UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease.