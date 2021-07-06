 Skip to main content
Maryland DL Devin Morgan commits to UB football
Buffalo Miami (Ohio) College football (copy)

The opening kickoff between the University at Buffalo and Miami (Ohio) during the first half at UB Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The University at Buffalo football program's 2022 class is still expanding, as Devin Morgan, a defensive lineman from Maryland, announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Bulls.  

"First, I want to say thank you to the man above and all my family for pushing me to work hard to be the man I am today," Morgan wrote on a social media post Tuesday. "I truly appreciate my coaches and trainers for believing in me and helping me take my game to the next level. I definitely want to thank the Buffalo coaching staff for having faith in my ability and giving me an opportunity to play at this prestigious university.

"With that being said I'm committed to ... The University at Buffalo #UBHornsUp #All41"

Morgan is a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle at St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He previously played at Bishop McNamara in Forestville, Md., but did not play during the 2020 season. He posted on his Twitter account in March that he was transferring to St. Frances after undergoing an unspecified surgery that sidelined him last year. 

Morgan is one of 10 players who have announced commitments to the Bulls' incoming 2022 recruiting class. That group includes Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan.

The national letter of intent early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.

