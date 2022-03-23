Mark Schmidt to remain St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach

After an afternoon of speculation surrounding Mark Schmidt's immediate future as St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball coach, nothing has changed.
Schmidt is still the head coach, and he and the Bonnies have at least one game left this season against Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.
The Bonnies (22-9) will play their third National Invitation Tournament game in seven days as the visiting team when they face Virginia (21-13) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
Yet even before the end of the season, Schmidt received – and turned down – an offer from a rival Atlantic 10 Conference program.
The University of Massachusetts offered a deal worth between $1.4 million and $1.8 million a year, two sources confirmed to The News on Wednesday.
MassLive.com reported later Wednesday that Schmidt had withdrawn as a candidate, which The News confirmed.
The offer made by UMass to Schmidt was first reported in a tweet by Mark Blaudschun, a former college sports reporter at the Boston Globe.
Sources: UMass reaches deal with Mark Schmidt for $1.8 million a year. Should be announced next week.— Mark Blaudschun (@blauds) March 23, 2022
In a pair of separate tweets, Blaudschun also said a deal would be announced next week, then said that Bona had matched a $1.8 million offer made by UMass to Schmidt.
Sources: Bonaventure making last ditch effort to keep schmidt, coming up with a matching $1.8 million a year offer. Decision must be made in next 24 hours.— Mark Blaudschun (@blauds) March 23, 2022
According to St. Bonaventure’s most recent Internal Revenue Service 990 filing, Schmidt is the school’s highest paid employee, at $984,975.
Schmidt is in his 15th season as coach of the Bonnies (23-9), who clinched a spot in the NIT semifinals with a 52-51 win Tuesday against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.
Schmidt is a native of North Attleborough, Mass., which is about 90 miles southeast of UMass’ campus in Amherst, Mass. He also was mentioned as a candidate in February 2021 for the opening at Boston College, where he played in the early 1980s.
"Mark Schmidt is our coach and we are excited about the rest of our season, including competing for the NIT championship next week at Madison Square Garden," the Bona athletic department said in a statement to the News.
