Mark Schmidt to remain St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach

After an afternoon of speculation surrounding Mark Schmidt's immediate future as St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball coach, nothing has changed.

Schmidt is still the head coach, and he and the Bonnies have at least one game left this season against Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament semifinals Tuesday in Madison Square Garden.

St. Bonaventure continues winding NIT road with quarterfinal game at Virginia The Bonnies (22-9) will play their third National Invitation Tournament game in seven days as the visiting team when they face Virginia (21-13) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Yet even before the end of the season, Schmidt received – and turned down – an offer from a rival Atlantic 10 Conference program.

The University of Massachusetts offered a deal worth between $1.4 million and $1.8 million a year, two sources confirmed to The News on Wednesday.

MassLive.com reported later Wednesday that Schmidt had withdrawn as a candidate, which The News confirmed.

The offer made by UMass to Schmidt was first reported in a tweet by Mark Blaudschun, a former college sports reporter at the Boston Globe.

In a pair of separate tweets, Blaudschun also said a deal would be announced next week, then said that Bona had matched a $1.8 million offer made by UMass to Schmidt.