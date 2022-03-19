Mark Gaughan: Perimeter defense is underrated key to Friars' trip to Sweet 16

It’s a shame almost all of the celebrating in a basketball game gets done on the offensive end of the court. Make a dunk, flex your muscles. Drain a 3-ball, raise three fingers as you run downcourt.
You never see a defensive player running downcourt raising three fingers after forcing an air ball from long range. OK, it’s probably a trend basketball doesn’t need. But it’s another example of the underrated nature of the defensive side of the game.
Providence College is advancing to the Sweet 16 after putting on a perimeter defense clinic in Buffalo this weekend. On Thursday, the Friars put the clamps on the No. 2 scoring team in the nation, holding South Dakota State 29 points under its average in a 66-57 victory.
On Saturday night, the Friars turned the University of Richmond’s end of the court into quicksand, dominating the underdogs from the Atlantic 10 Conference, 79-61, at KeyBank Center.
Richmond’s total was 20 points under its season average. The Spiders entered the game ranked 23rd in the nation in 3-point attempts per game. Providence held the Spiders to 1 of 22 shooting from behind the arc.
Perimeter D is prescription for success at any level of the game. Get long-armed athletes at the three guard positions. Get their buy-in doing the dirty work on defense on every possession. Force the opponent out of its offensive rhythm and farther from the arc when it tries to run its half-court offense.
Richmond had no choice but to chalk up its loss to an off night afterward.
The reality is Providence smothered the outside shooters, while defending against the flurry of back-door cuts in the Spiders’ Princeton-style offense. Even when Richmond did a good job quickly reversing the ball on the outside or driving and kicking to the perimeter, a Friar was attacking the shooter with a hand in his face. There were no uncontested treys.
“I thought our preparation was second to none,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley. “After they beat Iowa, we sat in film room ‘till 4 or 5 in the morning. We slept about two hours. Our young men executed an incredible game plan. Our staff did a great job. That credit goes to our staff.”
Richmond leading scorer Tyler Burton, averaging 16.4 points a game, finished with 5 points on 1 of 8 shooting from the field. He was locked up by 6-foot-7 forward Justin Minaya, a graduate student who transferred this year from South Carolina.
“We talked about taking away some of their top guys,” said Friars point guard Jared Bynum. “Fortunately, we’ve got one of the best defenders in the country. When we put him on an assignment, he really takes it to heart.”
Richmond’s point guard, Jacob Gilyard, was averaging 13.6 a game. He scored 4 points on 2 of 10 shooting, defended mostly by Bynum.
Providence’s experience does wonders for its defensive discipline. Four of the Friars’ five starters are graduate students. The top seven players have played a combined 835 college games.
We’ll see if the Friars can keep their defensive roll going. They benefitted in Buffalo from playing two smaller-conference teams with slightly less athletic players. Next up is Kansas, which can match the Friars’ length and quickness on the perimeter.
Here are a string of observations from the first weekend of NCAA play:
1. UB women brace for change. The University at Buffalo women bowed out against Tennessee Saturday in what most observers expect to be Felisha Legette-Jack’s last game with the Bulls.
Syracuse University needs a new coach. Legette-Jack is a Syracuse native, an Orange alumnus and just had her No. 33 jersey retired at Syracuse in November. The Orange would be insane not to hire Legette-Jack. Obviously, it would be a huge loss for UB.
Syracuse would be a natural and logical fit for Legette-Jack, a Nottingham High School graduate and a 1989 Syracuse graduate whose women's basketball uniform No. 33 was retired by the athletic department in November.
However, UB has nothing to feel bad about if Legette-Jack leaves. She has had an incredible 10-year run, with four NCAA appearances in the past seven years. She ranks as one of the greatest coaches in any sport in UB’s history, maybe the greatest. And UB is incredibly lucky it held onto her the past four years. It’s amazing she wasn’t hired away by some Power 5 school in 2018, after she led UB on its run to the Sweet 16.
It's the price of success at the mid-major level. If you win big, your coaches are going to be hired away.
We’ll see what kind of candidates come out of the woodwork to pursue the job. You would think some rising coaches with good résumés would view it as a great career stepping stone. Bulls Athletic Director Mark Alnutt may have a chance to make a “splash” hire.
2. UB men’s competition is tough. Akron was not one of the higher-rated Mid-American Conference champions in recent years – at No. 125 on the Pomeroy analytics. Yet Akron played tough in its first-round loss to UCLA, 57-53. It was typical Akron, dictating the tempo in a deliberate, half-court game. Akron ranked 352 of 358 this year in pace of play.
Akron returns each of its top eight players next year. Regular-season champion Toledo returns all five starters.
UB coach Jim Whitesell is losing his top four players to graduation (although point guard Ronaldo Segu could come back for another year). He’s entering what should be a make-or-break offseason in an effort to keep UB from dropping to the bottom of the conference. Whitesell needs to take a page from Nate Oats’ recruiting book and get some junior-college prospects to jump-start the program. Oats did a great job of finding JUCOs who both fit at UB and brought fire and energy. Good JUCO recruits are hungry to prove themselves.
3. Poor Dayton. The Atlantic 10 did itself proud, getting a win from Richmond and a valiant performance from Davidson, which lost late Friday to Michigan State, 74-73.
It shows that Dayton (24-10) got cheated by being left out of the 68-team field. The Flyers went 3-2 vs. top-quartile foes and beat both Kansas, a No. 1 seed, and Miami of Florida. Dayton was sure to get a bid until it was upset in the A10 semifinals by Richmond, the A10’s sixth seed.
That’s why it was great to see Indiana get embarrassed by 30 against St. Mary’s in the first round Thursday. Indiana got one of the last NCAA bids despite losing seven of its last nine Big 10 games and finishing 9-11 in conference. The NCAA selection committee always comes up with metrics to explain why substandard Power 5 schools get the nod over deserving mid-major powers. The reality is schools like Dayton get minimal chances in the regular season to get résumé-boosting wins. The deck is stacked in favor of the Power 5. It’s never going to change. But we can keep pointing out the injustice every year.
4. Not quite full. Thursday's crowds at KeyBank were 16,017 and 16,194, easily the smallest of any session in the seven NCAA visits to Buffalo. Attendance can vary due to floor seating, media, etc. Capacity is around 18,000. Saturday’s crowds were smaller than Thursday because UConn and Vermont were ousted, which hurt the potential for a lot of people coming to town.
"We lost some of the names and that will dump a lot of tickets in the secondary market,” said Rich Ensor, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner. “So you don't know how that impacts any walk-up sales. You talk about a business model that's changed from when we started here 22 years ago, it's the secondary ticket market. It's amazing.
"I'm sure Indianapolis isn't too happy to have lost Kentucky,” Ensor said. “I have a feeling that place was half full of Kentucky people there from a stone's throw away. It is what it is. The reality about tickets is we are coming out of a pandemic and viewership has changed. People are now sitting at home, watching four games at a time on their widescreens and more than likely placing a few side bets online. The world is changing so fast, and it's not going to be as easy to sell out these 18,000-seat arenas for these games. Especially when you don't have a local team. And this time, compared to some of our other visits here, we didn't have one."
5. Remembering 1970. New Mexico State's win Thursday was its first in the NCAAs since it beat Nebraska in the opening round at the Carrier Dome in 1993. The Aggies lost in the second round to Cincinnati, and that started a 12-game NCAA losing streak that lasted 29 years.
In reality, it had been much longer since New Mexico State's last NCAA win. The Aggies' 1992 and 1993 tournament victories were vacated by the NCAA many years ago due to academic fraud – so the school's last official victory in the tournament was its 79-73 win over St. Bonaventure in the consolation game of the 1970 Final Four in College Park, Md. That Aggies team was coached by college basketball Hall of Famer Lou Henson and included three future NBA players – Charley Criss, Sam Lacey and Jimmy Collins.