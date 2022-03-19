Mark Gaughan: Perimeter defense is underrated key to Friars' trip to Sweet 16

"We lost some of the names and that will dump a lot of tickets in the secondary market,” said Rich Ensor, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner. “So you don't know how that impacts any walk-up sales. You talk about a business model that's changed from when we started here 22 years ago, it's the secondary ticket market. It's amazing.

"I'm sure Indianapolis isn't too happy to have lost Kentucky,” Ensor said. “I have a feeling that place was half full of Kentucky people there from a stone's throw away. It is what it is. The reality about tickets is we are coming out of a pandemic and viewership has changed. People are now sitting at home, watching four games at a time on their widescreens and more than likely placing a few side bets online. The world is changing so fast, and it's not going to be as easy to sell out these 18,000-seat arenas for these games. Especially when you don't have a local team. And this time, compared to some of our other visits here, we didn't have one."

5. Remembering 1970. New Mexico State's win Thursday was its first in the NCAAs since it beat Nebraska in the opening round at the Carrier Dome in 1993. The Aggies lost in the second round to Cincinnati, and that started a 12-game NCAA losing streak that lasted 29 years.

In reality, it had been much longer since New Mexico State's last NCAA win. The Aggies' 1992 and 1993 tournament victories were vacated by the NCAA many years ago due to academic fraud – so the school's last official victory in the tournament was its 79-73 win over St. Bonaventure in the consolation game of the 1970 Final Four in College Park, Md. That Aggies team was coached by college basketball Hall of Famer Lou Henson and included three future NBA players – Charley Criss, Sam Lacey and Jimmy Collins.

