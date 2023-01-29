 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manhattan outlasts Canisius men's basketball in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius vs. Rider (copy)

Canisius guard Jordan Henderson, shown here dribbling against Rider on Dec. 31, scored 22 points in the Golden Griffin's overtime to Manhattan on Sunday.

 Joseph Cooke
Anthony Nelson scored five of his 22 points in overtime to lead Manhattan to an 81-74 victory over Canisius on Sunday.

Nelson also had five assists for the Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts and Nick Brennen both scored 16. Roberts added seven rebounds.

The Golden Griffins (5-15, 3-8) were led by Jordan Henderson with 22 points and seven rebounds. Xzavier Long pitched in with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Dinkins recorded 11 points and six assists.

In the second half, Canisius rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to take a 59-51 lead on a pair of Henderson free throws with 8:30 remaining in regulation. Manhattan came back to tie the game at 68 on a three-point play by Adam Cisse with 1:26 to go. Henderson made a 3-pointer with 1:08 left, but Brennen’s three-point play with 43 seconds to go tied it, sending the game to overtime.

The Jaspers scored the first seven points of overtime to put the game away.

Canisius returns to the court Friday when it plays at Niagara at 8 p.m.

