Malik Zachery says he'll return to UB men's basketball following plea agreement
malikzacheryhs

West Genesee senior Malik Zachery, who played high school basketball at West Genesee in Camillus, committed Wednesday to the University at Buffalo men's basketball program. 

 Charlie Miller, syracuse.com/The Post-Standard

Malik Zachery says he has been reinstated to the University at Buffalo men's basketball team.

Zachery posted Friday on Twitter that he will return to the Bulls, after agreeing to a plea deal this month in connection to the stabbing of a Canisius College player in a fight during a pickup game in September in North Tonawanda.

"Thank you to the University At Buffalo for accepting me back," Zachery wrote. "Been a long year but happy to be where I am now. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and know the person I really am. You guys kept me mentally stable through this all. Now it’s time to get back to work."

Zachery also told The News in a text message that he has been reinstated to the men's basketball program. UB's athletic department has not yet confirmed or commented on Zachery's return.

Zachery committed to the Bulls in April 2020 after two seasons as a point guard at Chipola College in Florida, but did not play this season, as he was indefinitely suspended from the team following his arrest Sept. 11, two days after Canisius player Scott Hitchon was stabbed in the leg in a Sept. 9 incident. 

Zachery, 22, was initially charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. As part of a plea agreement, Zachery pleaded guilty May 3 to a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault in the third degree in a disposition hearing in North Tonawanda City Court.

Zachery’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21 in North Tonawanda City Court, but his attorney, Thomas Eoannou, told The News earlier this month that Zachery will not face a jail term because of the plea agreement.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

