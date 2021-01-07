Maceo Jack, son of UB women's coach Felisha Legette-Jack, to join Bulls

Maceo Jack is expected to join the University at Buffalo men's basketball program.

Jack is the son of UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, and announced on his Instagram account Thursday morning that he plans to transfer to UB.

"First off, I would like to thank George Washington university for an amazing four years," Jack wrote in a post Thursday. "I was able to develop as a basketball player, a student, and most importantly, as a man. The relationships that I have built at GW will last for a lifetime. I want to thank my parents, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else who has helped me reach this point in my career. I’m proud to announce that I have committed to Buffalo. #hornsup"

The UB athletic department could not comment, because Jack's transfer has not been finalized.

Jack, a 6-foot-5 guard and a Williamsville North graduate, announced in December that he was leaving the George Washington men's basketball team after more than three seasons. He has one more season of eligibility, but it is not clear if he will immediately join the Bulls, who are scheduled to host Ball State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena.