Maceo Jack, son of UB women's coach Felisha Legette-Jack, to join Bulls

Maceo Jack is expected to join the University at Buffalo men's basketball program.
Jack is the son of UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack, and announced on his Instagram account Thursday morning that he plans to transfer to UB.
"First off, I would like to thank George Washington university for an amazing four years," Jack wrote in a post Thursday. "I was able to develop as a basketball player, a student, and most importantly, as a man. The relationships that I have built at GW will last for a lifetime. I want to thank my parents, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else who has helped me reach this point in my career. I’m proud to announce that I have committed to Buffalo. #hornsup"
The UB athletic department could not comment, because Jack's transfer has not been finalized.
Jack, a 6-foot-5 guard and a Williamsville North graduate, announced in December that he was leaving the George Washington men's basketball team after more than three seasons. He has one more season of eligibility, but it is not clear if he will immediately join the Bulls, who are scheduled to host Ball State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena.
Jack started 28 of George Washington's 32 games in 2019-20 and averaged 11.7 points, and was second in the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-point field goals made (83). Jack played in seven games this season for the Colonials, averaging 6.9 points and two rebounds.
The addition of Jack to UB's guards would bring depth and experience to the backcourt, an area that's traditionally been strong for the Bulls, but has struggled in the Bulls' first six games.
While the Bulls are second in the Mid-American Conference in field-goal percentage (47.6%), they're eighth in the MAC in 3-point shooting (33.1%) and 10th in the MAC in turnover margin (2.5). UB has also dealt with personnel turnover this season; freshman Chanse Robinson left the team in December, and transfer Keishawn Brewton played his first game Dec. 10, a day after the NCAA approved his transfer waiver.