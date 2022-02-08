Maceo Jack leads UB men's basketball in 102-64 rout of Eastern Michigan

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team ended January on a rocky note, with a pair of losses to Mid-American Conference leaders Toledo and Ohio.
The Bulls, though, have bounced back in the early days of February. UB notched its second win by a double-digit margin in four days, with a 102-64 win against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.
“We talked about, after we got beat by Ohio is that, we’ve got to own it,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said. “We’ve got to be humble. We’ve got to go back and work harder, and let’s roll the tape and get there.”
UB was led by Maceo Jack’s season-high 22 points. Powered by the inside combination of David Skogman, Josh Mballa and LaQuill Hardnett in the first half, the Bulls (12-8, 6-4 MAC) scored 100 points in a game for the third time this season.
UB defeated Illinois State, 106-90, on Nov. 24 in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico, and defeated St. John Fisher, 100-58, on Dec. 11 at Alumni Arena.
A 74-54 win Saturday at Central Michigan, followed by the win against Eastern Michigan (8-15, 3-9), is part of a nine-game February slate against MAC opponents who, as of Tuesday, were ranked no higher than 234 in the NET rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA Tournament Committee uses to select the 68-team postseason field.
Wins against Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan should help UB build momentum as it prepares for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 in Cleveland. The MAC’s top eight teams qualify, and the Bulls were the preseason pick to win the tournament championship.
“A way to keep that momentum going is to focus on the small details, and we’re doing that in practice and film, every day,” Jack said. “Make sure we’re locking down on those small things, and that will carry over to the floor.”
With Skogman (15 points), Hardnett (12) and Mballa (13) active inside, UB maintained at least an 11-point lead in the final 6:12 of the first half, en route to a 50-35 halftime lead. The three combined for 21 points and eight rebounds in the first half for the Bulls, who scored 36 points in the paint in the first half.
While Mballa is fourth in the MAC in rebounding (7.9 per game), he hasn’t been as strong of an inside scoring presence this season, averaging 12.1 points. But he has averaged only 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in six games since he returned Jan. 11 after missing two games due to Covid-19 protocols. Injuries have limited Hardnett to an average of 13 minutes in 13 games, and Hartnett didn’t play in five games from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25.
“It was awesome to see Q (LaQuill) out there, for sure,” said Skogman, who was 6 for 6 from the floor, 2 for 2 on free throws and made the only 3-pointer he shot. “Josh had a little bit of a Covid pause, but seeing Q being banged up and seeing him come back out there to play tonight was awesome.
“It works both ways. Having guys like Maceo knock down shots gets us more looks, and when we start scoring, it works its way back out. That’s what happened tonight.”
Mo Njie’s 3-pointer helped the Eagles cut UB’s lead to 51-41 in the first 1:10 of the second half, but the Bulls answered with a 9-0 run in the next three minutes, including six points by Mballa that helped UB open its lead to 63-43.
“It was great to see us come out with that type of fire in the second half, and that’s something we need to keep translating,” Jack said. “If we keep coming out with that same intensity, it’s going to be hard for teams to respond with how hard we play and how hard we compete.”
Bona’s Johnson continues scoring streak
Asianae Johnson, a senior guard on the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team, has set a program record by scoring 20 points in eight consecutive games. Johnson is averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line in that eight-game span.
Johnson can extend the streak to nine games when the Bonnies (12-9, 4-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) host UMass at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
As of Tuesday, Johnson is second in the Atlantic 10 and tied for 49th in the nation in scoring (18.3 points). Johnson is one of one of two Big 4 women’s basketball players to score at least 20 points in eight straight games; UB guard Dyaisha Fair scored at least 20 points a game in an eight-game stretch from Dec. 8 to Jan. 19, and averaged 26.6 points per game in that span.
GI’s Bailey back in WNY
Another Western New York basketball product will return to the area this week when Marist plays games at Canisius and at Niagara.
Samantha Bailey, a Grand Island graduate, is a 6-foot-2 junior forward for the Red Foxes, and has started all 20 of Marist’s games this season. Bailey averages 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes, and is fourth on the team in steals (15).
Marist plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Niagara, and at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canisius.
Game of the week
Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m. Feb. 14: The Bonnies were scheduled to host the Billikens in early January, but Covid-19 protocols shelved the game until Valentine’s Day, which created a home-and-home series Friday in St. Louis and Monday at the Reilly Center in Allegany. A lot has changed since then – the Bonnies have gone from an NCAA Tournament shoo-in to a team that needs to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament to earn a berth in the 68-team field, while the Billikens began the week on a five-game winning streak.