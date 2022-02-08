Maceo Jack leads UB men's basketball in 102-64 rout of Eastern Michigan

Wins against Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan should help UB build momentum as it prepares for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 10 in Cleveland. The MAC’s top eight teams qualify, and the Bulls were the preseason pick to win the tournament championship.

“A way to keep that momentum going is to focus on the small details, and we’re doing that in practice and film, every day,” Jack said. “Make sure we’re locking down on those small things, and that will carry over to the floor.”

With Skogman (15 points), Hardnett (12) and Mballa (13) active inside, UB maintained at least an 11-point lead in the final 6:12 of the first half, en route to a 50-35 halftime lead. The three combined for 21 points and eight rebounds in the first half for the Bulls, who scored 36 points in the paint in the first half.

While Mballa is fourth in the MAC in rebounding (7.9 per game), he hasn’t been as strong of an inside scoring presence this season, averaging 12.1 points. But he has averaged only 6.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in six games since he returned Jan. 11 after missing two games due to Covid-19 protocols. Injuries have limited Hardnett to an average of 13 minutes in 13 games, and Hartnett didn’t play in five games from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25.