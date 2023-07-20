The University at Buffalo football team isn’t fazed by being picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference’s East Division – again.

The preseason poll provides some motivation for the Bulls, but doesn’t give much definition. Those are simply votes that come more than six weeks before the start of the season.

“Of course there’s some motivation, but we have our own motivation,” UB safety Marcus Fuqua said Thursday. “We have self-motivation. We’re a self-motivated team, and that’s what we preach to each other and to ourselves. The poll has an element to it, but at the same time, we know what we want to do. It’s extra motivation. It doesn’t change anything for us.”

The MAC released its preseason head coaches football poll Thursday at its annual media day at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. UB was picked to finish third in the East – and received one vote for the MAC Championship – behind Ohio and Miami (Ohio). The Bulls finished second in the MAC East in 2022.

Toledo is the defending MAC champion, and the Rockets are the preseason favorite to win the MAC Championship, receiving votes from seven of the conference’s 12 coaches. Ohio, the MAC East winner last season, received four votes.

UB aims to improve on a 7-6 season in which it finished 5-3 in the MAC and became bowl-eligible on the final day of the regular season with a 23-22 win Dec. 2 against Akron, and won the Camellia Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Maurice Linguist enters his third season as coach of the Bulls, who return Southwestern graduate Cole Snyder as their starting quarterback, as well as Fuqua, the nation’s leader in interceptions (seven) and had five pass breakups in 2022. UB also returns West Seneca East graduate Shaun Dolac, the nation’s leader in solo tackles last season (97), and running backs Ron Cook Jr., Mike Washington and Al-Jay Henderson, who combined for 1,526 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns last season.

The Bulls open the season Sept. 2 at Wisconsin, then open their MAC schedule Sept. 30 at Akron.

MAC PRESEASON POLL

MAC East Division (First Place Votes)

1. Ohio (9) – 63 points

2. Miami (2) – 52 points

3. Buffalo (1) – 51 points

4. Bowling Green – 35 points

5. Akron – 26 points

6. Kent State – 19 points

MAC West Division (First Place Votes)

1. Toledo (11) – 66 points

2. Eastern Michigan (1) – 55 points

3. Northern Illinois – 38 points

4. Central Michigan – 37 points

5. Ball State – 27 points

6. Western Michigan – 23 points