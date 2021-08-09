 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MAAC will require athletes, athletic staff to have Covid-19 vaccinations
0 comments

MAAC will require athletes, athletic staff to have Covid-19 vaccinations

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara Purple Eagles guard Shandon Brown

Niagara Purple Eagles guard Shandon Brown (12) scores two points over Canisius Golden Griffins forward Jacco Fritz (10) at Canisius College's Koessler Center on Friday, March 6, 2020. 

 James P. McCoy

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced Monday that it is requiring athletes and athletic staffs at each of its member schools to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Canisius and Niagara are members of the MAAC, which is made up of 11 colleges in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. 

The MAAC outlined its guidelines for athletic competition for the 2021-22 school year. Athletes and athletic personnel – including game officials and table staffs – who are not vaccinated can apply for a waiver for medical or religious reasons only, which would be approved or declined by each of the MAAC's 11 schools.

Each school must notify the MAAC of who receives an exemption, and those who receive the waiver must be tested for Covid-19 three times a week to participate in athletic activities, or must have PCR tests once a week and within 72 hours of competition. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What goes into the ACL recovery process?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News