MAAC announces Canisius, Niagara women's basketball schedules for 2022-23

The Battle of the Bridge in women’s basketball is set.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 women’s schedules Thursday morning, and Canisius and Niagara will face each other twice during the conference schedule.
Niagara will host the first game of the series Jan. 25 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and Canisius will host the second meeting, Feb. 15 at the Koessler Athletic Center.
Canisius will open its MAAC schedule Dec. 17 against Rider at Koessler, and Niagara opens its MAAC schedule the same day against Marist at Gallagher.
The MAAC added Mount St. Mary's as a member earlier this year, and the MAAC's 11 programs will each play 20 conference games – 10 home games and 10 away games – this season. The MAAC tournament is scheduled for March 7-11 in Atlantic City.
Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
Canisius women’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule
Dec. 17 vs. Rider
Dec. 19 vs. Marist
Dec. 29 at Manhattan
Jan. 1 at Siena
Jan. 5 vs. Saint Peter’s
Jan. 7 vs. Quinnipiac
Jan. 12 at Rider
Jan. 14 at Mount St. Mary’s
Jan. 21 vs. Manhattan
Jan. 25 at Niagara
Jan. 28 at Fairfield
Feb. 4 vs. Iona
Feb. 9 at Quinnipiac
Feb. 11 at Marist
Feb. 15 vs. Niagara
Feb. 17 vs. Fairfield
Feb. 23 at Saint Peter’s
Feb. 25 at Iona
March 2 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
March 4 vs. Siena
Niagara women’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule
Dec. 17 vs. Marist
Dec. 19 vs. Rider
Dec. 29 at Iona
Dec. 31 at Manhattan
Jan. 5 vs. Quinnipiac
Jan. 7 vs. Saint Peter’s
Jan. 12 at Fairfield
Jan. 14 at Rider
Jan. 19 vs. Manhattan
Jan. 25 vs. Canisius
Jan. 28 at Mount St. Mary’s
Feb. 2 vs. Iona
Feb. 9 at Saint Peter’s
Feb. 11 at Siena
Feb. 15 at Canisius
Feb. 19 vs. Fairfield
Feb. 23 at Quinnipiac
Feb. 25 at Marist
March 2 vs. Siena
March 4 vs. Mount St. Mary’s