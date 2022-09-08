 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MAAC announces Canisius, Niagara women's basketball schedules for 2022-23

  • Updated
Niagara Purple Eagles takes on Buffalo Bulls in woman's basketball

Niagara Purple Eagles guard Aaliyah Parker (5) looks for a pass in the first half.

 Buffalo News file photo
The Battle of the Bridge in women’s basketball is set.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 women’s schedules Thursday morning, and Canisius and Niagara will face each other twice during the conference schedule.

Niagara will host the first game of the series Jan. 25 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and Canisius will host the second meeting, Feb. 15 at the Koessler Athletic Center. 

Canisius will open its MAAC schedule Dec. 17 against Rider at Koessler, and Niagara opens its MAAC schedule the same day against Marist at Gallagher.

The MAAC added Mount St. Mary's as a member earlier this year, and the MAAC's 11 programs will each play 20 conference games – 10 home games and 10 away games – this season. The MAAC tournament is scheduled for March 7-11 in Atlantic City.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Canisius women’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule

Dec. 17 vs. Rider

Dec. 19 vs. Marist

Dec. 29 at Manhattan

Jan. 1 at Siena

Jan. 5 vs. Saint Peter’s

Jan. 7 vs. Quinnipiac

Jan. 12 at Rider

Jan. 14 at Mount St. Mary’s

Jan. 21 vs. Manhattan

Jan. 25 at Niagara

Jan. 28 at Fairfield

Feb. 4 vs. Iona

Feb. 9 at Quinnipiac

Feb. 11 at Marist

Feb. 15 vs. Niagara

Feb. 17 vs. Fairfield

Feb. 23 at Saint Peter’s

Feb. 25 at Iona

March 2 vs. Mount St. Mary’s

March 4 vs. Siena

Niagara women’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule

Dec. 17 vs. Marist

Dec. 19 vs. Rider

Dec. 29 at Iona

Dec. 31 at Manhattan

Jan. 5 vs. Quinnipiac

Jan. 7 vs. Saint Peter’s

Jan. 12 at Fairfield

Jan. 14 at Rider

Jan. 19 vs. Manhattan

Jan. 25 vs. Canisius

Jan. 28 at Mount St. Mary’s

Feb. 2 vs. Iona

Feb. 9 at Saint Peter’s

Feb. 11 at Siena

Feb. 15 at Canisius

Feb. 19 vs. Fairfield

Feb. 23 at Quinnipiac

Feb. 25 at Marist

March 2 vs. Siena

March 4 vs. Mount St. Mary’s

