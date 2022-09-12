MAAC announces Canisius, Niagara men's basketball schedules for 2022-23

The Battle of the Bridge in men's basketball is now on the schedule for this season.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 men's schedules Monday morning, and Canisius and Niagara will face each other twice.

Niagara will host Canisius on Feb. 3 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and Canisius will host the Purple Eagles on March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center, in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Canisius opens its MAAC schedule Dec. 2 at Siena, and Niagara opens its MAAC schedule the same day at Iona. The Golden Griffins open their home conference schedule Dec. 30 against Rider at KAC, and the Purple Eagles open their home conference schedule Dec. 30 against Mount St. Mary’s at the Gallagher Center.

Saint Peter’s, which won the MAAC Tournament championship and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, visits Canisius on Feb. 24 and Niagara on Feb. 26.

The MAAC's 11 programs, including newcomer Mount St. Mary’s, will each play 20 conference games – 10 home games and 10 away games. The MAAC tournament is scheduled for March 7-11 in Atlantic City.

Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Canisius men’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule

Dec. 2 at Siena

Dec. 4 at Iona

Dec. 30 vs. Rider

Jan. 1 vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Jan. 6 at Manhattan

Jan. 8 at Saint Peter’s

Jan. 13 vs. Marist

Jan. 15 vs. Siena

Jan. 20 at Fairfield

Jan. 22 at Quinnipiac

Jan. 29 vs. Manhattan

Feb. 3 at Niagara

Feb. 5 at Marist

Feb. 10 vs. Iona

Feb. 12 vs. Quinnipiac

Feb. 17 at Rider

Feb. 19 at Mount St. Mary’s

Feb. 24 vs. Saint Peter’s

Feb. 26 vs. Fairfield

March 4 vs. Niagara

Niagara men’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule

Dec. 2 at Iona

Dec. 4 at Quinnipiac

Dec. 30 vs. Mount St. Mary’s

Jan. 1 vs. Rider

Jan. 6 at Fairfield

Jan. 8 at Manhattan

Jan. 13 vs. Siena

Jan. 15 vs. Marist

Jan. 20 at Rider

Jan. 22 at Mount St. Mary’s

Jan. 27 vs. Manhattan

Feb. 3 vs. Canisius

Feb. 5 at Siena

Feb. 10 vs. Quinnipiac

Feb. 12 vs. Iona

Feb. 17 at Mount St. Mary’s

Feb. 19 at Marist

Feb. 24 vs. Fairfield

Feb. 26 vs. Saint Peter’s

March 4 at Canisius