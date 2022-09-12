MAAC announces Canisius, Niagara men's basketball schedules for 2022-23

The Battle of the Bridge in men's basketball is now on the schedule for this season.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 men's schedules Monday morning, and Canisius and Niagara will face each other twice.
Niagara will host Canisius on Feb. 3 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and Canisius will host the Purple Eagles on March 4 at Koessler Athletic Center, in the final regular-season game for both teams.
Canisius opens its MAAC schedule Dec. 2 at Siena, and Niagara opens its MAAC schedule the same day at Iona. The Golden Griffins open their home conference schedule Dec. 30 against Rider at KAC, and the Purple Eagles open their home conference schedule Dec. 30 against Mount St. Mary’s at the Gallagher Center.
Saint Peter’s, which won the MAAC Tournament championship and reached the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, visits Canisius on Feb. 24 and Niagara on Feb. 26.
People are also reading…
The MAAC's 11 programs, including newcomer Mount St. Mary’s, will each play 20 conference games – 10 home games and 10 away games. The MAAC tournament is scheduled for March 7-11 in Atlantic City.
Game times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
Canisius men’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule
Dec. 2 at Siena
Dec. 4 at Iona
Dec. 30 vs. Rider
Jan. 1 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Jan. 6 at Manhattan
Jan. 8 at Saint Peter’s
Jan. 13 vs. Marist
Jan. 15 vs. Siena
Jan. 20 at Fairfield
Jan. 22 at Quinnipiac
Jan. 29 vs. Manhattan
Feb. 3 at Niagara
Feb. 5 at Marist
Feb. 10 vs. Iona
Feb. 12 vs. Quinnipiac
Feb. 17 at Rider
Feb. 19 at Mount St. Mary’s
Feb. 24 vs. Saint Peter’s
Feb. 26 vs. Fairfield
March 4 vs. Niagara
Niagara men’s basketball 2022-23 MAAC schedule
Dec. 2 at Iona
Dec. 4 at Quinnipiac
Dec. 30 vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Jan. 1 vs. Rider
Jan. 6 at Fairfield
Jan. 8 at Manhattan
Jan. 13 vs. Siena
Jan. 15 vs. Marist
Jan. 20 at Rider
Jan. 22 at Mount St. Mary’s
Jan. 27 vs. Manhattan
Feb. 3 vs. Canisius
Feb. 5 at Siena
Feb. 10 vs. Quinnipiac
Feb. 12 vs. Iona
Feb. 17 at Mount St. Mary’s
Feb. 19 at Marist
Feb. 24 vs. Fairfield
Feb. 26 vs. Saint Peter’s
March 4 at Canisius