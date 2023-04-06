Luke Tuch followed a meticulous routine the night before each of his games with the Buffalo Junior Sabres.

He taped the blades of his sticks and organized each one so that they were ready to be loaded into a car. He stacked each piece of equipment in his hockey bag in the fashion of a game of Tetris, making sure gloves, helmets and pads overlapped and interlocked.

Between the time he woke up and the time he left for a road trip the next morning, all he had to do was shower, eat breakfast and change into his clothes for the day.

At 15 years old, Tuch took the exacting approach of a professional.

“He could not wait to go play, but he was so prepared,” said Andrew Peters, who coached Tuch with the Junior Sabres in 2017-18.

“Luke was so mature beyond his years that he understood it. And having his older brother to watch, how to be a young professional, that maturity comes from so many different areas.”

Tuch, the younger brother of Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch, is a junior on the Boston University hockey team, which opens the Frozen Four at 5 p.m. Thursday against Minnesota at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

The winner advances to the national championship game Saturday against either Michigan or Quinnipiac, and Tuch is one of a handful of local ties to college hockey’s version of the Final Four.

That group includes BU defenseman Case McCarthy (Clarence); Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen and Ryan Johnson, who were Sabres draft picks; Minnesota’s John and Luke Mittelstadt, the younger brothers of Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt; and Quinnipiac goalie Chase Clark (Williamsville).

Tuch considered how his path to college hockey wound through Western New York.

“I was 14, 15 years old, living away from home the first time, and that helped me grow and mature,” said Tuch, whom the Montreal Canadiens selected at No. 47 in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. “I was only 2 1/2 hours away from home, and I think I was ready for it.”

Leaving home

A bona fide college hockey prospect rarely goes straight from high school to a college lineup anymore. Instead, they play at a prep school, with a junior hockey team somewhere in another part of the country, or with the U.S. National Team Development Program, before joining a college hockey program, likely as a 20- or 21-year-old.

Tuch is from Baldwinsville, and left home right around the time his friends were in their first years of high school. He joined the Buffalo Junior Sabres with the goal of making the USNTDP.

“I was 15 and playing for the Junior Sabres, playing up a year, against kids that were 16 years old,” Tuch said. “Kids that were faster-paced and more physically mature. That’s when kids make a big jump, and I had to adjust to that a little bit.”

Tuch had 28 goals and 34 assists in 63 games for the Junior Sabres’ 16-under team in 2017-18.

“He was younger than everybody else on the ice, but by far the best player on the ice,” said Peters, who played in the NHL for six seasons, including five with the Buffalo Sabres. “He had size, skill, physicality, a fearlessness, the work ethic, the compete level – everything required to play for (head coach) Jay Pandolfo at Boston University.”

Tuch boarded with Peters and his son, Brody, and Ethan Breh, a Junior Sabres teammate. As a billet, Peters took the role of a surrogate parent. He set rules for the players in his household: Make and pack your own lunches for school days at Frontier High, do your own laundry, organize your rooms and living spaces.

Lunches meant investing in lots of bananas and fruit, and family-sized jars of Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread, which was consumed at a ferocious clip.

“I was a single dad with a career, and I didn’t have time to do all that,” Peters said. “These are teenage boys, and they’re going to be off to college for a few years. I had to teach them lessons on how to live on their own, too.”

There was enough hockey to preoccupy Tuch and to stave off any prolonged homesickness. But it wasn’t without a few difficult moments.

“I had a teammate, Colby Ambrosio, who’s now at Boston College, and we leaned on each other,” Tuch said of Ambrosio, who is from Welland, Ontario. “We went through some tough moments. We weren’t living at home, and we couldn’t go to our parents. We had to figure things out for ourselves.”

Tuch, though, took a certain mindset each time he stepped on the ice, one that he would say out loud, whether he was in the locker room or at the kitchen sink in Peters’ house in Hamburg, preparing to chug a glass of water.

“I’m going to run somebody over, and then score a goal,” he’d say.

Peters has a way to describe the Tuch brothers.

Where Alex is a player who uses his body to protect the puck or maintain possession in order to create plays or scoring chances, Luke follows the puck like a hawk, and uses every physical tool he has to create and gain puck possession.

But, Peters said, “If the two decided to scrap in a game, Luke would clobber Alex.”

Heading to the Frozen Four

A forward in his third season at BU, Tuch describes himself as an “energy” player whom the Terriers count on to make big plays at big moments, and who has responsibilities in the offensive, defensive and neutral zones.

“He wanted to come in and stay healthy and be as strong as possible,” Alex Tuch said of his brother, who has nine goals and 11 assists, and has blocked 29 shots in 39 games this season. “The second half of his junior year has been unbelievable. I see a lot of potential in him, and he continues to grow and even surprise me. He's not even close (to his potential). So, I'm excited to see where it takes him. He's only 21.”

The Terriers are in the Frozen Four for the first time since 2015, and it is their 23rd Frozen Four appearance in program history. The Terriers (29-10) are on the cusp of playing for the program’s first national championship since 2009.

The 2021-22 season, though, was an exception for the Terriers, one of college hockey’s blue bloods. After a 3-1 loss to Connecticut in a Hockey East Conference quarterfinal and a 19-13-3 finish, Pandolfo replaced Albie O’Connell as BU’s head coach. Pandolfo is a former NHL forward who was on BU’s 1995 national championship team.

“I haven’t been through anything like that,” Tuch said of the transition between coaches. “But you get a new staff, and things get changed up. We were pretty disappointed with the outcome of last year’s Hockey East playoffs.

“Last year, that was in the blink of an eye. You never know when your season is going to end.”

The Terriers also had a moment of reckoning after a four-game losing streak Feb. 6-18: losses to Northeastern and Boston College in the Beanpot Tournament, and a pair of losses to Merrimack. They convened as a team and set an agenda for themselves: Know what we’re capable of doing. Trust our abilities. Play with the swagger that BU hockey is known for.

The Terriers won the Hockey East Tournament championship March 18, and take a nine-game win streak into the Frozen Four.

For Alex Tuch, watching his younger brother play in the Frozen Four comes with a humorous sting. Alex Tuch played for Boston College from 2014-16, and played in the 2016 Frozen Four at Amalie Arena.

“It has torn me apart the last three years to cheer for the BU Terriers, but it's my brother and family comes first, and I'll always cheer for him,” Alex Tuch said. “I hope nothing but the best success for him, and he's really put in the work.”

As he prepared for the postseason, Luke Tuch took more advice that his brother imparted on him.

“He just said to me, ‘Take it day by day and game by game,’ ” Luke Tuch said. “You have to look at it that way. Each shift matters, each period matters, and that’s been a huge motto for our team this year."

News sports reporter Lance Lysowski contributed to this report.