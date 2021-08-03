 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Long Island long snapper commits to UB football
0 comments

Long Island long snapper commits to UB football

Support this work for $1 a month
UB fall sports postponed

UB Stadium in Amherst.

 Sharon Cantillon

Rino Monteforte, a long snapper from Kellenberg Memorial High School on Long Island, has committed to the University at Buffalo football program's 2022 recruiting class.

Monteforte announced his commitment in a social media post Monday night. 

Monteforte trains with former UB kicker Adam Tanalski, who runs Hammer Kicking Academy. 

UB's incoming 2022 class now has 12 players who have verbally committed to the Bulls, including Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan. The early national letter of intent signing period for football is Dec. 15-17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News