Long Island long snapper commits to UB football

Rino Monteforte, a long snapper from Kellenberg Memorial High School on Long Island, has committed to the University at Buffalo football program's 2022 recruiting class.
Monteforte announced his commitment in a social media post Monday night.
COMMITTED🤘 @CoachMoLinguist @coachwhite_c @CoachNeilHerman @KMHSFootball @HKA_Tanalski @KohlsSnapping @TheChrisRubio pic.twitter.com/oAxeqZMNtp— Rino Monteforte (@RinoMonteforte1) August 3, 2021
Monteforte trains with former UB kicker Adam Tanalski, who runs Hammer Kicking Academy.
UB's incoming 2022 class now has 12 players who have verbally committed to the Bulls, including Canisius High School wide receiver Nik McMillan. The early national letter of intent signing period for football is Dec. 15-17.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
