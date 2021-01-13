Lofton hits 1,000, Holmes stays hot in Bona win at Fordham

Indeed, eight of Holmes baskets came off assists by teammates. Lofton and center Osun Osunniyi each led him to three baskets, and all but two of his hoops against Saint Joseph's came off teammates passes.

In addition to his 14 points, Lofton had six assists.

"Kyle is a really good player, a tremendous competitor," Schmidt said. "He's our leader. To score 1,000 points in a little more than two years tells you all you need to know. But he shares the ball, he's the ultimate point guard, he defends. I'm sure he is happy to get to 1,000 points, but I'm sure he's happier that we won the game."

The only other double-figure scorer for Bona was forward Jalen Adaway with 14, most off of rebounds. He had nine rebounds in all and was 6 for 8 at the line, most after he was fouled doing his work on the boards.

Osunniyi had no field goals on only four attempts in 37 minutes on the floor, but the 6-10 junior had a surprising seven assists, in addition to his seven rebounds.

The Bonnies had a 43-24 rebounding advantage and the standout in that department was junior Dominick Welch from Cheektowaga. He collected 14, equaling his career high set against Fordham last year. Five came on the offensive end. That made up for an off night shooting (1 of 7), but he also had three assists.