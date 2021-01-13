Lofton hits 1,000, Holmes stays hot in Bona win at Fordham

Kyle Lofton became the 45th 1,000-point scorer in St. Bonaventure history and Jaren Holmes continued his hot scoring pace with 26 points in Wednesday afternoon's 68-54 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over Fordham at the Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx.
It was Bona's 10th straight victory over the Rams since a 76-72 loss at the Reilly Center in 2013 and eighth straight in Fordham's ancient gym since last losing 69-62 in 2008.
Lofton went into the game with 994 points in his two-plus seasons (70 games) at Bona and he went over 1,000 when he scored the first basket of the second half. That snapped a 37-all tie. Bona led the rest of the way, but never by more than nine points before they closed with the final five points of the game.
Holmes, a junior from Romulus, Mich., scored 26 points in 36 minutes after his career high 38 in last Wednesday's 83-57 rout of Saint Joseph's at the Reilly Center. He had 17 of St. Bonaventure's first 30 points in the first half, including 12 of their first 18 as he got off to another torrid start. Holmes finished with 10 baskets in 16 attempts, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
"Jaren isn't forcing things, it's coming in the offense," Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. "He kept us in the game during the first half. He is really important to our team and you saw how we struggled without him at Rhode Island."
Indeed, eight of Holmes baskets came off assists by teammates. Lofton and center Osun Osunniyi each led him to three baskets, and all but two of his hoops against Saint Joseph's came off teammates passes.
In addition to his 14 points, Lofton had six assists.
"Kyle is a really good player, a tremendous competitor," Schmidt said. "He's our leader. To score 1,000 points in a little more than two years tells you all you need to know. But he shares the ball, he's the ultimate point guard, he defends. I'm sure he is happy to get to 1,000 points, but I'm sure he's happier that we won the game."
The only other double-figure scorer for Bona was forward Jalen Adaway with 14, most off of rebounds. He had nine rebounds in all and was 6 for 8 at the line, most after he was fouled doing his work on the boards.
Osunniyi had no field goals on only four attempts in 37 minutes on the floor, but the 6-10 junior had a surprising seven assists, in addition to his seven rebounds.
The Bonnies had a 43-24 rebounding advantage and the standout in that department was junior Dominick Welch from Cheektowaga. He collected 14, equaling his career high set against Fordham last year. Five came on the offensive end. That made up for an off night shooting (1 of 7), but he also had three assists.
Fordham stayed with the Bonnies through the first half, mainly with its outside shooting (7 of 18 from 3-point range). The Rams hit their first two 3-pointers to start the second half, then reverted to their offensive struggles. Fordham went into the game averaging only 49.8 points and making only 32.9% of their overall field goal attempts and just 21.0 from 3-point range. After their first two makes in the second half, the Rams went 0 for 11 the rest of the way. Overall in the second half, Fordham shot 27.3% percent on only six baskets in 22 attempts.
"It was a battle, but I thought our guys refocused at halftime and did a really good job defensively," Schmidt said. "They hit some tough shots, some contested shots in the first half. I thought we did a better job in the second half; we changed defenses and played some zone to try and keep them off balance."
The Rams (1-4, 1-4 Atlantic 10) posted their only win over defending conference champion Dayton, 55-54, in the Bronx on Jan. 5.
It was the third straight win for Bona, all in the Atlantic 10 since their only conference loss, at Rhode Island on Dec. 30. The Bonnies are 5-1 overall. Next up is a 7 p.m. Friday game against old and frequent rival Duquesne at the Reilly Center.
Fair's 36 lead UB women to win
Dyaisha Fair scored 15 of her 36 points in the third quarter, pushing the University at Buffalo into the lead for good in a 82-75 triumph over Bowling Green in their Mid-American Conference women's basketball game Wednesday at Alumni Arena.
Fair's output matched the career high for the sophomore from Rochester. She also scored 36 points, half her team points in a season-ending 72-66 loss to Kent State in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament March 11 in Cleveland. Fair made 11 of 23 shots this time, including 8 of 12 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws. She also had six assists, but five turnovers, two in the final minute.
Bowling Green (8-3, 4-2 MAC), led by junior guard Kadie Hempfling, hit six 3-pointers in building a 37-33 halftime lead. Then Fair took over. She scored five of UB's eight baskets and five of the team's 3-pointers in the third quarter. Fair's five 3-pointers helped UB jump from a 39-33 deficit to a 55-47 lead.
Hanna Hall scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help UB hold off the Falcons. Even a 10-point lead with 47 seconds left did not seem safe. Two free throws by Adebola Adeyeye, her only points of the game, made it 78-68. However, after a 3-pointer by Hempfling and two UB turnovers that led to four free throws by the Falcons left UB with a 78-74 lead with 25 seconds left.
Jessika Schiffer, who had just entered the game for the first time in place of Fair, came through with two clutch free throws with 19 seconds left. Single free throws by Hall and freshman Cheyenne McEvans closed it out.
Adeyeye led UB with 10 rebounds. McEvans had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Hempfling led BG with 20 points. Freshman standout Lexi Fleming had 18 points for the Falcons, one under her average.
UB is 8-3 overall and 5-1 in MAC play with a road game at Ball State coming up next in Muncie, Ind. Saturday.
UB men's game rescheduled