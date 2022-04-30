 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexi McNabb won't join UB women's basketball, will instead go to Syracuse

  • Updated
Leximcnabbphoto

Lexi McNabb (5)

 Photo courtesy of Thomas Hawthorne/The Arizona Republic
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has lost its only incoming freshman from its 2022 recruiting class.

Syracuse announced Saturday that Lexi McNabb, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent in November to join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season, will instead join the Syracuse women’s basketball program as a freshman this fall.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Chandler, Ariz., is the daughter of former Orange quarterback Donovan McNabb and former Orange guard Raquel Nurse McNabb.

McNabb is the fifth player with a connection to UB to join the Orange. Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley, Cheyenne McEvans and Saniaa Wilson all played for the Bulls last season and announced their transfers to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named the coach at Syracuse on March 26.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

