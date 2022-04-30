Lexi McNabb won't join UB women's basketball, will instead go to Syracuse

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has lost its only incoming freshman from its 2022 recruiting class.

Syracuse announced Saturday that Lexi McNabb, who originally signed a National Letter of Intent in November to join the Bulls for the 2022-23 season, will instead join the Syracuse women’s basketball program as a freshman this fall.

The 5-foot-7 guard from Chandler, Ariz., is the daughter of former Orange quarterback Donovan McNabb and former Orange guard Raquel Nurse McNabb.

McNabb is the fifth player with a connection to UB to join the Orange. Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley, Cheyenne McEvans and Saniaa Wilson all played for the Bulls last season and announced their transfers to Syracuse after Felisha Legette-Jack was named the coach at Syracuse on March 26.

