Lexi McNabb, daughter of former Syracuse QB Donovan McNabb, commits to UB hoops

McNabb’s father, Donovan, played football and basketball at Syracuse, and was a quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons: 11 with the Philadelphia Eagles, one with the Washington Football Team and one with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who led the Eagles to the 2005 Super Bowl, which the Eagles lost to the New England Patriots. He threw for more than 37,000 yards and 234 touchdowns in his career, and his uniform number (5) has been retired at Syracuse and with the Eagles.

McNabb’s cousins are Kia Nurse, a guard for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, who was on the Canadian Olympic women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and played college basketball at Connecticut; Sarah Nurse, a forward for the Canadian national women’s hockey team and played for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea; and Darnell Nurse, a defenseman with the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL.

McNabb's uncle, Richard Nurse -- Raquel Nurse's brother -- played football at Canisius College and was a wide receiver for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League from 1990 to 1995.

The McNabb-Nurse extended family also has an alumni connection to the UB women’s basketball program. Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack is a former Orange women’s basketball standout.

The early national letter of intent signing period for basketball is Nov. 10-17.

