Lexi McNabb, daughter of former Syracuse QB Donovan McNabb, commits to UB hoops

A basketball player with a familiar name and strong athletic bloodlines plans to join the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season.
Lexi McNabb, a guard from Chandler, Ariz., and the daughter of former NFL and Syracuse quarterback Donovan McNabb, announced Monday on social media that she has committed to the Bulls incoming 2022 freshman class. Alexis McNabb’s commitment comes after she made an official visit to UB this weekend with her family.
new beginnings 💙 @UBwomenshoops pic.twitter.com/XTzA4JpSXd— lex (@mcnabblexi) September 20, 2021
On his Instagram account, Donovan McNabb also announced his daughter’s commitment to UB.
“Happy to announce that my baby girl @lex.m5 has committed to @ubathletics. Proud father and great staff. We’re back in Upstate NY. Let’s Go,” he wrote.
Lexi McNabb is a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.8 assists in 21 games in 2020-21 at Seton Catholic High School in Chandler, Ariz., according to MaxPreps.com. McNabb also helped Seton Catholic win back-to-back Class 4A championships in Arizona; she scored 21 points in the state championship game in March.
She is from a family of accomplished athletes. Her mother, Raquel Nurse McNabb, was a point guard for the Orange women’s basketball team from 1994 to 1998, and was a two-time team MVP for the Orange and its athlete of the year in 1997.
McNabb’s father, Donovan, played football and basketball at Syracuse, and was a quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons: 11 with the Philadelphia Eagles, one with the Washington Football Team and one with the Minnesota Vikings. He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who led the Eagles to the 2005 Super Bowl, which the Eagles lost to the New England Patriots. He threw for more than 37,000 yards and 234 touchdowns in his career, and his uniform number (5) has been retired at Syracuse and with the Eagles.
McNabb’s cousins are Kia Nurse, a guard for the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, who was on the Canadian Olympic women’s basketball team at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and played college basketball at Connecticut; Sarah Nurse, a forward for the Canadian national women’s hockey team and played for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea; and Darnell Nurse, a defenseman with the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL.
McNabb's uncle, Richard Nurse -- Raquel Nurse's brother -- played football at Canisius College and was a wide receiver for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League from 1990 to 1995.
The McNabb-Nurse extended family also has an alumni connection to the UB women’s basketball program. Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack is a former Orange women’s basketball standout.
The early national letter of intent signing period for basketball is Nov. 10-17.