'Let's do this, let's win it all': Hutch-Tech's Abdi Salim helps Syracuse to national men's soccer championship

Abdi Salim wanted to capture every moment he could in one of the most significant games he’s been a part of as a soccer player.

Salim, a 2019 Hutch-Tech graduate and a defender for the Syracuse men’s soccer team, grabbed his phone from his bag and started documenting the Orange as his teammates celebrated winning a national championship.

Text messages rolled in, and his phone rang as he took photos in the revelry on the field Monday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. Then, as he was recording video, his phone screen went dark.

A dead battery, though, wasn’t going to dim the shine of winning a national championship. Salim helped Syracuse win its first NCAA men’s soccer championship in school history as the Orange (19-2-4) defeated Indiana on penalty kicks in the championship game of the College Cup.

Salim is the first Buffalo Public Schools athlete to win a national championship in men's soccer.

“I still don’t know how to feel, and it still hasn’t hit me yet,” Salim said Thursday. “I feel happy, and I feel sad, but it will probably really hit me in April.”

Salim played in 22 of Syracuse’s 25 games this season, and in all 110 minutes of regulation and overtime in the national championship game. He joined the Syracuse men’s soccer team for the 2020-21 season after playing for a season at Buffalo State in the fall of 2019.

At Buff State, he was named the State University of New York Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, its defensive player of the year and a first-team All-SUNYAC selection. Through a teammate with Empire United Soccer Academy, Salim’s club team in Rochester, he connected with Syracuse coaches and entered the transfer portal after his first season.

“Buffalo State is such a good program, but Syracuse was a big stage, and I couldn’t say no to it,” Salim said. “It was a no-brainer to transfer there. It was going to elevate my academics and my soccer career.”

He played for the Orange in the 2020-21 season, which included five games in the fall semester of 2020 and eight in the spring semester, and spread across the school year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Three games into Syracuse’s spring schedule, in the early minutes of a game Feb. 23, 2021, against Bowling Green, Salim sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and underwent surgery to repair the injury less than three weeks later.

He missed the remainder of the spring season and the fall season in 2021, undergoing a nine-month recovery and rehabilitation process. When he returned to the Orange, he joined a team that opened the 2022 season on an eight-game unbeaten streak (seven wins and one tie) and closed the regular season unbeaten in its final six games (four wins and two ties), which helped Syracuse win the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

The Orange won the ACC championship Nov. 13 with a 2-0 win against Clemson and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The No. 3 seed in the national tournament, the Orange won three games to reach the semifinals, and beat Creighton 3-2 on Dec. 9 in North Carolina to earn a berth in the title game.

Then, the Orange beat Indiana on Monday in a shootout, 7-6, for the championship.

In retrospect, Salim had no idea how this year would unfold for him, personally or soccer-wise. During leadership meetings with teammates last spring, he and the Orange set goals for the 2022 season, and winning the national championship was one of the goals.

“You always put the national championship on the top of the list, to put it there,” said Salim, a religion major who will earn his degree this spring. “But our goals were nowhere near what we did as a team. As it happened, we were shocked, but we knew we could do it. Each of us got to a point in the season where we said, ‘Let’s do this, let’s win it all.’

“Once we made the final four, I said, ‘If we get in, there is no way we can lose.’ And we told ourselves, ‘We’re not new to this.’ We won the ACC Tournament in North Carolina. We’ve had this feeling before.”

It’s unique for an athlete from Buffalo Public Schools to win a national championship, or to help a college program win a national championship. But the recent success of high school athletic programs in Buffalo and in Section VI has energized Salim.

“It means a lot,” Salim said. “We’re a pretty tight community, not just a soccer community, but as a sports community. It’s inspiring for other people to see this, and they’re doing it here, too. Shoutout to Bennett High School, they did their thing, winning a state [football] championship. Shoutout to Lackawanna football, too, winning in sectionals.

“Seeing sports and how they strive here, it’s inspiring for everyone.”