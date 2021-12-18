Late surge propels Niagara men's basketball past Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader

The Niagara men’s basketball team found itself knotted with Albany midway through the second half of its Big 4 Tripleheader, and had to find some way to create separation.

The Purple Eagles made a few changes to their defense and took advantage of turnovers by the Great Danes to amass a 12-0 run in a span of a little more than seven minutes, en route to a 66-58 win in the second game of the Big 4 Tripleheader on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Tied at 37-37 eight minutes into the second half, Touba Traore’s layup off a sequence that began with a steal by Greg Kuakumensah sparked the run for the Purple Eagles (5-6), who open their lead to 41-37 with 7:49 left, then to 46-37 with 6:46 left in the second half on Kuakumensah’s free throw.

“The run that we had there, right in the middle of the second half, where we had some tremendous 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds and some extra passes and just making some winning plays, I thought that gave us a little bit of distance,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said.

After Matt Cerruti’s 3-pointer made it 46-40 with 621 left, Niagara's Noah Thomasson answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer that sank just before the shot clock expired.

