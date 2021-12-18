Late surge propels Niagara men's basketball past Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader

The Niagara men’s basketball team found itself knotted with Albany midway through the second half of its Big 4 Tripleheader, and had to find some way to create separation.
The Purple Eagles made a few changes to their defense and took advantage of turnovers by the Great Danes to amass a 12-0 run in a span of a little more than seven minutes, en route to a 66-58 win in the second game of the Big 4 Tripleheader on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Tied at 37-37 eight minutes into the second half, Touba Traore’s layup off a sequence that began with a steal by Greg Kuakumensah sparked the run for the Purple Eagles (5-6), who open their lead to 41-37 with 7:49 left, then to 46-37 with 6:46 left in the second half on Kuakumensah’s free throw.
“The run that we had there, right in the middle of the second half, where we had some tremendous 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds and some extra passes and just making some winning plays, I thought that gave us a little bit of distance,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said.
After Matt Cerruti’s 3-pointer made it 46-40 with 621 left, Niagara's Noah Thomasson answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer that sank just before the shot clock expired.
“We just started playing really hard,” said Marcus Hammond, who led Niagara with 20 points. “JC (Jordan Cintron) started a getting a lot more offensive rebounds and creating action plays for us. That 3-pointer he got at the end of the clock was huge, and he was throwing it inside and taking advantage of mismatches.”
As the Purple Eagles appeared to score at will in that stretch, the Great Danes (3-8), labored through a scoring drought of nearly five minutes. Albany went 0 for 5 from the floor in that span before Matt Cerruti’s 3-pointer made it 46-40 with 6:21 left.
“He changed his defense so much,” Albany coach Dwayne Killings said. “We had Matt Cerruti off the floor, he’s probably our best jump shooter, and we were trying to get (De’Vondre) Perry some rest. (Niagara) went to a zone, which is really good and made us really stagnant. We got one of our players, Paul Newman, up at the basket, and we just couldn’t convert anything.
“And they did a great job of executing offense down at the other end, so we’re not going and they are, and that was a huge gap in the game that we just couldn’t recover from.”
Perry led Albany (3-8) with 14 points, and Jamel Horton added 12 for the Great Danes.
Niagara is scheduled to continue its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Quinnipiac.
Niagara’s scheduled game Tuesday at Binghamton was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols in Binghamton’s program. However, Paulus said after the win that Niagara is looking for a game to replace its nonconference game against Binghamton.
“We’re still looking for that,” Paulus said. “And I know time is of the essence for us, so, hopefully we can know whether there will be a game or not. We’ll try to get one before the guys get a chance to go home for a few days before Christmas.”
Against Albany, Niagara took a 15-5 lead in the opening seven minutes, after Hammond’s second 3-pointer of the game at 6:45, and the Purple Eagles maintained at least a 10-point lead in the next six minutes.
But trailing 24-10 with 7:09 left, Albany’s Perry hit a 3-pointer that kicked off a 11-0 run. Perry's jumper cut Niagara’s lead to three with 2:03 left in the half. In that stretch, the Purple Eagles went 0 for 3 from the floor, before Kuakumensah’s dunk gave the Purple Eagles a 26-21 lead.
Kuakumensah (12 points), though, was called for a technical foul after hanging onto the rim after the dunk, and Cerruti sank the free throw to bring the Great Danes back within four.
However, with 2.9 seconds left, Albany was called for traveling as he drove the lane, which allowed the Purple Eagles to hold a 26-22 lead going into halftime.
In the first three minutes of the second half, Niagara’s mistakes allowed Albany to create offensive chances. About two minutes into the second half, Jamel Horton’s layup off a fast break cut Niagara’s lead to two, at 26-24, and Albany tied the game at 26-26 on Perry's layup off a turnover by Sam Iorio, which forced Niagara to call a timeout.
The Purple Eagles and the Great Danes stayed within at least three points of each other for the next six minutes, and tied at 37-37 midway through the second half, Traore’s layup sparked the pivotal run for Niagara.
Franklin Pierce downs Daemen
Andrew Sischo scored 20 points and had 17 rebounds, and Nick MacDonald added 16 points in Daemen’s 83-80 loss to Franklin Pierce in the opening game of the Big 4 Tripleheader.
Daemen trailed by as many as 12 points twice in the second half, but went on an 8-3 run in the final 1:42, and cut Franklin Pierce’s lead to three in the final seconds. However, Sischo took his fifth foul with 19 seconds left, and time ultimately ran out; MacDonald completed a three-point play with a free throw just before the buzzer that cut the lead to 83-80.
Sean Fasoyiro added 14 points for Daemen (5-6) which trailed 38-35 at halftime.