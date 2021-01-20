Late collapse leads to defeat for UB women against Ohio

A classic meltdown by the University at Buffalo helped Ohio University run off 11 points in the final 1:04 Wednesday night and hand the Bulls a bitter 84-81 defeat in their Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.
Despite an off night by sophomore star Dyaisha Fair, UB built an 11-point lead, 79-68, with 2:19 to play. UB still was in front, 81-73 after a free throw by Zena Elias with 1:04 left but did not score after that, turning the ball over three times against Ohio's full-court pressure defense in the final 36 seconds.
UB (8-4, 5-2 MAC) dropped into a tie in the conference standings with Bowling Green and Central Michigan. Ohio is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the MAC. The Bobcats' wins include a triumph at home over Notre Dame.
The Bobcats took the lead on a baseline 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play by Kaylee Bambule, who had just entered the game for the first time.
UB's Hanna Hall had her shot roll off the rim with 5 seconds left and Cece Hooks rebounded for Ohio and then made two foul shots to close it out.
Hooks, who had 26 points, led the Ohio comeback. She had nine of her points in the fourth quarter.
Ohio had the lead, 56-54, entering the fourth quarter, but UB started the period with a 15-0 run and seemingly had the game in control. However, after freshman guard Cheyenne McEvans fouled out with 2:07 left, the Bulls had difficulty getting the ball up court against the Ohio press. They finished the game with 23 turnovers. Even Fair, who finished with 20 points after being held to four in the first half, was not immune. She had five turnovers and made only 7 of 20 shots, 3 of 11 from 3-point range. Fair did have 11 rebounds. Adebola Adeyeye had 16 points while Hall finished with 11, McEvans and Elea Gaba had 10 each. Elias was high rebounder in the game with 11.
UB had five more field goals than Ohio but the Bobcats more than made up for that with 23 made foul shots in 30 attempts. Hooks attempted 15 free throws herself, the same number as UB had as a team. Gabby Burris (9 for 9), Madi Mace (4 for 4) and Erica Johnson (2 for 2) were a combined 15 for 15 for Ohio.
UB will be home to Toledo at 2 p.m. Saturday, then play another home MAC game against Kent State at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.