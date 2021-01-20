Late collapse leads to defeat for UB women against Ohio

A classic meltdown by the University at Buffalo helped Ohio University run off 11 points in the final 1:04 Wednesday night and hand the Bulls a bitter 84-81 defeat in their Mid-American Conference women's basketball game at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

Despite an off night by sophomore star Dyaisha Fair, UB built an 11-point lead, 79-68, with 2:19 to play. UB still was in front, 81-73 after a free throw by Zena Elias with 1:04 left but did not score after that, turning the ball over three times against Ohio's full-court pressure defense in the final 36 seconds.

UB (8-4, 5-2 MAC) dropped into a tie in the conference standings with Bowling Green and Central Michigan. Ohio is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the MAC. The Bobcats' wins include a triumph at home over Notre Dame.

The Bobcats took the lead on a baseline 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play by Kaylee Bambule, who had just entered the game for the first time.

UB's Hanna Hall had her shot roll off the rim with 5 seconds left and Cece Hooks rebounded for Ohio and then made two foul shots to close it out.

Hooks, who had 26 points, led the Ohio comeback. She had nine of her points in the fourth quarter.